Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

V5 DigitalSpecialised ExhibitionsInvibes AdvertisingDStv Media SalesMachine_Advertising Media ForumBizcommunity.comDaily MaverickDMASA3RCStyle IDAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOptimize AgencyGrey AfricaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Exhibitions Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ontbytSAKE Business of the Year Award presented to Specialised Exhibitions

    Issued by Specialised Exhibitions
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    At an evening filled with glitz and glamour with entertainment from various artists and fantastic food, the ontbytSAKE Business of the Year Awards 2024 were the highlight of the night! Around 300 guests attended the prestigious event, including representatives from the award finalists - businesses that are part of the ontbytSAKE programme, celebrities, and the public.
    ontbytSAKE Business of the Year Award presented to Specialised Exhibitions

    Awards were presented for various categories, with around 80 finalists across all the categories. These went through a process of judging by a panel of experts and viewers votes.

    “We were excited to be a finalist in the awards and then thrilled to be announced as the winner of the Top Advertiser for large businesses”, enthuses Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group.

    “It’s not the advertising per se, but the relationship that we have developed with ontbytSAKE over the past two years. OntbytSAKE has provided a platform for both our exhibitions and our exhibitors to receive valuable exposure leading up to the exhibition event. These exhibitions help stimulate trade in the various sectors they represent and play an important role in bringing industry together under one roof to trade, and to do business. We thank ontbytSAKE for this opportunity, and for this award.”

    The association between Specialised Exhibitions and ontbytSAKE started with a conversation in March 2022 at one of its flagship exhibitions, Propak Africa. Electra Mining Africa, also a flagship exhibition, was the first to feature on ontbytSAKE in September 2022. Since then the relationship has extended to further events, including Propak Cape 2023, and this year a full ontbytSAKE programme dedicated to Securex, A-OSH, Firexpo and Facilities Management Expo, and a full dedicated programme for Electra Mining Africa later this year.

    Raymond Le Grange, project manager for ontbytSAKE, who initiated the first conversation in March 2022, says that he is proud of ontbytSAKE’s association with Specialised Exhibitions and the way the relationship has grown to incorporate full programme features. “We hope to continue the wonderful relationship between ourselves and Specialised Exhibitions and, in so doing, play a role in growing the various events organised by them, and to also increase exposure for their exhibitors.”

    Read more: Specialised Exhibitions, Gary Corin
    NextOptions
    Specialised Exhibitions
    We aspire to the highest possible service standards, with a focus on customer care. We've built a proud heritage over the past 50+ years, organising industrial trade shows since 1968.

    Related

    Machine Tools Africa puts on a world-class show with exceptional technology advancements on display
    Machine Tools Africa 2024Machine Tools Africa puts on a world-class show with exceptional technology advancements on display
    3 days
    Hostex 2024 shatters 10-year visitor attendance record
    Hostex 2024 shatters 10-year visitor attendance record
    25 Mar 2024
    New technology on show at Propak Cape reflecting latest industry trends
    Propak Cape 2026New technology on show at Propak Cape reflecting latest industry trends
    25 Oct 2023
    Sustainable recycling and bio-degradable solutions on show at Propak Cape
    Propak Cape 2026Sustainable recycling and bio-degradable solutions on show at Propak Cape
    23 Oct 2023
    Latest technologies for the growing food and beverage industry showcased at Propak Cape 2023
    Propak Cape 2026Latest technologies for the growing food and beverage industry showcased at Propak Cape 2023
    20 Oct 2023
    Propak Cape shines the light on latest products, technology and innovation
    Propak Cape 2026Propak Cape shines the light on latest products, technology and innovation
    16 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf AAXO introduced its 2023/24 board at its AGM
    AAXO introduces 2023/24 board
    3 Aug 2023
    Source: supplied by Specialised Exhibitions. Propak 2022 is an example of what exhibitions will look like going forward
    The future of exhibitions: quality over quantity
     5 Apr 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz