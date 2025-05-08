Frigair 2025: Hervac systems crucial component of successful construction and infrastructure projects

While construction usually deals with bricks and mortar, the health and comfort of the humans that will live and work in the constructed spaces, as well as the energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings is directly related to heating, energy, refrigeration, ventilation and air conditioning (Hervac) systems.

This makes Hervac systems a crucial component of any successful construction and infrastructure project. Using a combination of new technologies and innovations, mindful infrastructure design, and renewable energy options, the Hervac industry is fast becoming an enabler in local sustainable infrastructure and property development.

The South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (Sairac) will host its flagship event Frigair 2025 from 4 to 6 June 2025 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. This event will profile approximately 150 leading companies in the Hervac sector which are contributing to the successful design and implementation of construction development projects.

Hervac systems are essential for the health and comfort of the people working and living in newly built spaces. Using a combination of temperature control and ventilation and filtration systems for air quality control, these systems monitor internal environments.

Ductsox Africa plans to unveil innovative air dispersion and destratification solutions at Frigair 2025 where the company will showcase its cutting-edge fabric air dispersion systems alongside the official African launch of Zoo Fans. Ductsox Africa’s innovative air dispersion technology enhances airflow efficiency and improves indoor environments across diverse applications. The introduction of Zoo Fans’ open-ceiling destratification fans and in-ceiling destratification fans represents a first for the African market, addressing energy efficiency and thermal comfort challenges in large spaces. Zoo Fans provide ventilation, cooling, and thermal comfort in commercial, industrial, and retail spaces with a smarter, more efficient approach.

Daikin South Africa, a global leader in climate control solutions, plans to leverage the Frigair platform to demonstrate its evolution beyond air conditioning and establish itself as a comprehensive HVAC supplier that delivers complete comfort solutions across various industries. Industry professionals and stakeholders at the event will have the opportunity to explore Daikin’s industrial applications supporting factories and large-scale facilities with robust HVAC systems tailored to operational demands. The new Daikin DX Air Handling Unit is a marvel of HVAC engineering, designed for optimal air quality and energy efficiency. The model has an advanced filtration system, heat exchangers, and precision airflow controls.

Different infrastructure types require specific Hervac systems. For example, residential and commercial buildings need to maintain the comfort and safety of human occupants, whereas hospitals and laboratories need to maintain a sterile environment and data centres require equipment cooling systems.

Climetal S.L., a European specialist in microchannel heat exchangers designed for the HVAC sector, will mark its entrance into the Southern African market at Frigair 2025. From compact rooftop units to large-scale chillers, Climetal’s solutions are engineered to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and reduced refrigerant charge. The company aims to support local equipment manufacturers and system integrators with tailor-made HVAC components that combine European engineering precision with application-specific flexibility in thermal solutions.

Solutions designed for both residential and commercial applications

Ducted Solutions, a leading provider of specialised ducting products and solutions, will exhibit at Frigair 2025 and will present its range of ducting solutions designed for both residential and commercial applications, making ducting installation more efficient and reliable than ever before.

Modern Hervac systems play a key role in energy conservation and reducing a buildings carbon footprint and well-designed systems can result in lower building running costs. New developments such as smart thermostats, zoned climate control and eco-friendly refrigerants are new selling points in the Hervac property development market. New integrated smart controls and energy-efficient systems help meet green building certifications. Hervac systems are also required for fire safety, air quality and mechanical operations systems and to comply with international building standards.

Rickard Air Diffusion is excited to be showcasing its new and improved MLM+ Electronic VAV Multi-loop Diffusers and Bluetooth Electronic VAV Standalone Diffusers at this year’s Frigair Expo. The company will also introduce the new Bluetooth VAV Diffuser that is simpler, requires no setup, gives accurate temperature and setpoint control and comes with its own app.

Frigair 2025 is the ideal environment to discover the latest innovations, advanced technologies and future- ready solutions for all those looking for the best in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and energy products and services.

Frigair is organised by IMD Conferences, Exhibitions and Workshops in partnership with Specialised Exhibitions – a division of Montgomery Group.

For free visitor registration and more details, visit www.Frigairexpo.co.za.



