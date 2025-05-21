Frigair 2025: An electrifying success with overwhelming attendance and serious engagement

South Africa's premier exhibition for the heating, ventilation,air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R) industry left an indelible mark of high energy, palpable excitement and overwhelmingly positive feedback. Held from June 4-6 at the Gallagher Conference Centre, the show was not merely an event; it was a vibrant confluence of innovation, networking and a stark reminder of the industry's dynamism.

More than 4,500 visitors passed through the doors — a marked increase on the previous edition. But the real story wasn’t just about numbers — it was about the quality of those who came.

The energy on the exhibition floor was undeniable from the outset. One veteran exhibitor, with two decades of experience attending such shows, remarked on the "overwhelming attendance on the first day," a direct testament to the effective marketing strategies deployed, including widespread posters and exhibitor-distributed invites, as well as an extensive digital marketing campaign. The halls buzzed with serious engagement and high-calibre attendees created an environment where genuine connections and meaningful discussions thrived.

Many exhibitors used this opportunity to showcase leadership, particularly in the critical transition towards natural refrigerants and sustainable solutions, an area where the show particularly excelled. The show offered exhibitors invaluable face-time with consulting engineers, contractors and OEM manufacturers – the three main value-addition chains in the industry and the very people driving procurement and specification.

Navigating the refrigerant transition

A central theme echoing through the halls and technical talks was the urgent transition from synthetic to natural refrigerants. For instance, Andre van der Merwe, MD of Evapco, underscored the immediacy of the Kigali Amendment dates for South Africa, which have finally arrived. He noted a market concern regarding the high cost of new HFO refrigerants, pushing the industry towards natural alternatives like CO2. Evapco International's research and development into CO2 systems as a natural refrigerant option reflected broader international trends. Van der Merwe emphasised that the changes necessitated by these global protocols would significantly affect property owners and demand shifts in equipment and operational management.

Torsten Steinborn, MD of Bitzer in South Africa, reiterated that solutions are readily available for refrigeration and air conditioning applications utilising various refrigerants, including HFCs, HFOs, CO2 and ammonia. He strongly advised customers to invest in low GWP refrigerants, especially natural ones, for long-term sustainability, highlighting that Bitzer is actively showcasing its capabilities in CO2 and ammonia systems. As an Article 5 country of the Montreal Protocol, South Africa is firmly committed to the phase-out of high GWP refrigerants, making investments in natural solutions a "safe investment" for the next several decades.

Supporting the industry and embracing the future

For the first time, Frigair 2025 proudly hosted a Skills Development Hub, a pioneering initiative that thoroughly tested six young talents in critical areas: electrical/3-phase motor testing and star/delta wiring, hand tools, refrigeration tubing, Installation pipework/electrical/pressure testing and evacuation, commissioning – charging, pressure switch setting/superheat, and comprehensive theory tests. This dedicated hub underscored Frigair's commitment to addressing the industry's skills gap and nurturing the next generation of HVAC&R professionals.

Parallel to the dynamic exhibition floor, Frigair also boasted an exceptional series of 17 free-to-attend workshops. These sessions, widely praised for their "extremely high quality" and "conference quality" content, were exceptionally well-attended. They provided invaluable insights into the latest technological advancements, regulatory changes and future trends, serving as a vital educational component of the show.

Frigair 2025 proved to be more than just an exhibition; it was a high-octane demonstration of an industry in transformation, ready to embrace the future. The palpable energy, the quality of engagement, the critical discussions on sustainability, and the proactive investment in skills development underscore that for industry players participation was not just beneficial – it was essential. Those who were absent undoubtedly missed a significant opportunity to be at the forefront of this evolving narrative.

The next edition of Frigair Expo takes place from 30 May - 1 June 2028 at the Gallagher Convention Centre. For more information visit www.frigairexpo.co.za.



