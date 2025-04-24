Frigair 2025: Hervac a major focus area for retail sector

The heating, energy, refrigeration, ventilation and air conditioning (Hervac) industries play a vital role in the local retail sector. From facility management to the sustainability and profitability of shopping centres, Hervac systems are central to retailers achieving their business goals.

The South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning’s (SAIRAC) flagship event Frigair 2025 will profile approximately 150 leading Hervac companies that play a vital role in the retail sector. Taking place from 4 to 6 June 2025 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, the event will showcase the latest products, technologies and developments in the facilities management and retail sectors.

Shopping and restaurant environments need to be comfortable and inviting to encourage customers to stay longer. These environments are optimised by the control of heating, cooling, humidity, air quality and noise levels. The correct monitoring and optimisation of these elements is key to keeping customers’ content and maximising shopping time.

Daikin South Africa, a global leader in climate control solutions, plans to leverage the Frigair platform to demonstrate its evolution beyond air conditioning, and establish itself as a comprehensive supplier that delivers complete comfort solutions across various industries. Industry professionals and stakeholders will have the opportunity to explore Daikin’s diverse applications including wineries and restaurants delivering precise climate control for food preservation and customer experience enhancement; fast food chains providing energy-efficient refrigeration and air purification for kitchen and dining environments.

Hervac systems contribute to energy consumption in retail buildings, making their energy efficiency an important part of lowering retailers’ overall costs, improving profit margins and helping retail buildings become more sustainable.

Danfoss will exhibit a lineup of innovative HVAC solutions that emphasise the company’s commitment to accelerating the green transition in retail environments. Danfoss will spotlight its Smart Store concept, successfully implemented in Nordborg, Denmark. This flagship installation combines cutting-edge HVAC, refrigeration, and energy management technologies to minimise food loss, improve food safety, optimise energy use and integrate with the local energy ecosystem.

In the supermarket, convenience store and other food retail markets, refrigeration is essential to preserve perishable goods and ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.

In addition to the importance of refrigeration, other Hervac systems also play important roles in protecting products and equipment in the retail spaces. Poor ventilation and inconsistent temperature controls can damage sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals or electronic equipment; and unmanaged humidity and temperature controls can cause health risks from mould or damp in the retail space.

Climetal S.L., a European specialist in microchannel heat exchangers for the Hervac sector, will mark its entrance into the Southern African market at Frigair 2025. From compact rooftop units to large-scale chillers, Climetal’s solutions are engineered to deliver high performance, energy efficiency, and reduced refrigerant charge. The company aims to support local equipment manufacturers and system integrators with tailor-made components that combine European engineering precision with application-specific flexibility in thermal solutions.

Low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants

New advances in the Hervac industry are enabling retailers to adopt more sustainable energy efficient technologies. Integrations in solar and geothermal energy into Hervac systems, the use of low GWP refrigerants and the use of new smart demand-based Hervac control systems are enabling retailers to achieve sustainability goals as well as comply with building codes, environmental regulations and safety standards.

Europe is already phasing out refrigerant R32 and using R290 and R1234ze which are more eco-friendly refrigerants. Known for its exceptionally low environmental impact, despite its flammability R290 is ozone friendly with a global warming potential of three and ozone depletion potential of zero. Local exhibitor AERSA will exhibit its PRG0332XHDEJ02 unit model at Frigair, which features R290 as its refrigerant as a greener refrigerant option. The unit delivers a powerful 70kW of both cooling and heating capacity and can generate hot water temperatures up to 75°C, offering a robust solution for large-scale, eco-friendly heating and cooling needs.

Staycold International, based in the Free State, will also exhibit new technology advancements manufactured with R290 gas at Frigair 2025. Staycold’s hydrocarbon freezer technology will be on display with a new single door full height freezer. This is an extension to their range, utilising hydrocarbon R290 gas, a natural refrigerant with a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) index. All Staycold’s new coolers are manufactured with R290 gas and are expanding its use into their freezer range that meet the performance requirements of their units.

