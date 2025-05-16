Marketing & Media Exhibitions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuSpecialised ExhibitionsTopco MediaGagasi FMMultiChoiceSunshinegunAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingVicinity MediaBlue Label MediaOffernetEpic OutdoorOFM RadioMedihelpSanlam FintechSAMROEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Specialised Exhibitions appoints Joshua Low as commercial director Africa to drive African growth

    Issued by Specialised Exhibitions
    9 Jun 2025
    9 Jun 2025
    Specialised Exhibitions, a division of global independent exhibition organiser Montgomery Group, has appointed Joshua Low as commercial director Africa. This strategic addition to the leadership team comes as Specialised Exhibitions embarks on an ambitious phase of growth across the African continent.
    Joshua Low, newly appointed commercial director, Africa at Specialised Exhibitions
    Joshua Low, newly appointed commercial director, Africa at Specialised Exhibitions

    Low brings a distinguished track record in strategic leadership, innovation, business growth, trade show acquisitions, tender wins, and event direction within the South African events industry. With over 16 years of board and senior management experience in both South Africa and the UK, he has held key leadership roles in several high-growth businesses.

    As managing director at international event company Messe Frankfurt SA, Low oversaw the growth of the business – from 2 to 10 large-scale exhibitions during his tenure. More recently, he served as vice president South Africa at dmg events, heading up their South African business and the transport and mining portfolio of events for the group.

    In addition to his corporate roles, Low is the co-founder and director of ESG Africa Conference, Africa's premier environmental, social, governance event that brings together thought leaders and senior executives from across the continent to explore and address the challenges of embedding ESG within their organisations.

    Commenting on the appointment, Specialised Exhibitions’ managing director, Gary Corin, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Joshua to the Specialised Exhibitions and Montgomery Group family as we pursue ambitious growth across our African events portfolio. His extensive experience, dynamic leadership, and entrepreneurial mindset make him the ideal person to lead our expansion strategy at this exciting time. Joshua is no stranger to Specialised Exhibitions – he previously made a significant contribution to our business as a portfolio director and board member. Now is a pivotal moment for him to rejoin the leadership team and help shape the next phase of our journey.”

    Low commented: “I’m excited to be joining Specialised Exhibitions at this time of expansion and growth. The organisation’s legacy and commitment to innovation are exceptionally compelling, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team to drive meaningful growth and deliver exceptional events across Africa.”

    Low will join Specialised Exhibitions from 1 July 2025.

    Read more: Specialised Exhibitions, Gary Corin, Joshua Low, Montgomery Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Specialised Exhibitions
    We aspire to the highest possible service standards, with a focus on customer care. We've built a proud heritage over the past 50+ years, organising industrial trade shows since 1968.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz