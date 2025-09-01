Specialised Exhibitions transitions to new name: Montgomery Group Africa

As part of a strategic move to streamline operations, strengthen regional alignment, and support long-term growth, Specialised Exhibitions has transitioned to a new name: Montgomery Group Africa. This name change reflects the consolidation of Montgomery Group’s regional divisions across Africa under one unified management structure — creating a more agile, efficient, and future-focused organisation.

Gary Corin, MD, Montgomery Group Africa

While the name is new, the company’s commitment to its people, partners, and purpose remains unchanged. The transition marks a significant step forward in building a stronger, more connected presence across all regions in Africa.

"This transition is more than a name change — it's a reflection of where we're headed. By bringing our teams together under one identity, we're building the clarity, strength and agility needed to grow with purpose across all regions,” says Gary Corin, who continues as managing director following the transition to Montgomery Group Africa.

"By simplifying structures and aligning leadership under one cohesive vision, Montgomery Group Africa will enhance collaboration, improve resource allocation, and enable faster decision-making. This transformation will not only strengthen support for regional teams but also unlock greater opportunities for innovation, consistency, and long-term growth across all markets," adds Corin.

"This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution — building a stronger foundation to better serve clients, empower teams, and deliver lasting impact in the communities we operate in.”

Celebrating 130 years in 2025, Montgomery Group is the UK’s longest-running independent events organiser. A fifth-generation family-owned business, its portfolio includes over 50 events and co-locates across 15 countries. The global team is made up of over 150 passionate events professionals, united in their mission to deliver world-class exhibitions that provide meaningful platforms for industry connection, business generation, and community engagement.

"Montgomery Group has proudly organised events across Africa since launching Specialised Exhibitions in South Africa in 1968,” notes Damion Angus, group managing director and Chairman of Montgomery Group. “Since then, the Montgomery presence has expanded to include events in Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Libya and Zimbabwe — alongside our well-established portfolio of trade exhibitions throughout South Africa.”

"Bringing the full African events portfolio under Montgomery Group Africa supports the vision of an ambitious new phase of growth across the continent. We have strong, experienced teams in every region who are energised by the opportunities this consolidation unlocks.”

The move will see Propak Africa, Propak Cape, Propak West Africa and Propak East Africa leading as the largest packaging, plastics, print, food processing and labelling exhibitions across Africa. East Africa’s principal event for the security, fire and safety industry - Securexpo and its co-locates - will complement a growing portfolio including Securex Expo, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo and Fire Expo, hosted annually in Johannesburg, and launching for the first time in Cape Town in October this year.

Gary Corin, managing director for South Africa, has additionally taken on the role of managing director for West Africa events. Angela Kinyua continues to lead as managing director of the East African events. Both are operating within the unified Montgomery Group Africa structure.

"Our locally based marketing team are leading the rollout of the Montgomery Group Africa brand across the African region," says Corin. "This includes overseeing all marketing communications and collateral development. They are working closely with our East and West African marketing teams, drawing on their valuable regional insight and experience to ensure a consistent and impactful brand presence across all markets."

This change will not impact day-to-day operations. The registered business entities in each region — including South, East, and West Africa — remain unchanged, and all current invoicing and banking details will continue as usual.

The name change has taken effect from 01 September 2025.



