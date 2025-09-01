South Africa
Marketing & Media Social Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Montgomery Group AfricaWetpaint AdvertisingHoward AudioTopco MediaAlgoa FMOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comKena OutdoorEverlyticeatbigfishMANGO-OMCTishala CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Unpopular opinion by a CEO: No budget? No reach. No exceptions

    Issued by Wetpaint Advertising
    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    The problem: Why are we still treating organic social like it's 2016?
    Unpopular opinion by a CEO: No budget? No reach. No exceptions

    Once upon a time, a clever post could go viral. A well-timed meme, a thoughtful caption, or a quirky product shot could generate thousands of likes and shares. That time has passed.

    Today, the algorithm doesn’t care about your brilliant copy or carefully curated grid. It cares about ad spend. And yet, brands and marketers continue to invest hours into organic social strategies hoping for unpaid virality.

    Here’s the cold truth: Organic social media is no longer a strategy – it’s a placeholder.

    The pros of organic social (what’s left of them)

    • It keeps you present: A maintained feed helps prove legitimacy, especially for new or small brands.

    • Community building still matters: Organic content can nurture existing audiences – if you’ve already built them.

    • Content testing: Posts can serve as soft tests for messaging before putting budget behind winners.

    • Always-on storytelling: Brands can still reinforce positioning with a consistent, unpaid presence.

    The downside of going organic-only

    • Reach is abysmal: Average organic reach on Facebook is now under 2%. On Instagram, it’s barely better.

    • Time-intensive, low ROI: Teams spend hours on content that never sees the light of day.

    • No discovery engine: Platforms now favor paid, trending, or influencer-generated content.

    • Illusion of engagement: A few likes from existing fans ≠ growth.

    The controversy: Are we just feeding the algorithm for free?

    Meta, TikTok, and even LinkedIn have openly deprioritised unpaid content. These platforms are built on monetisation. And yet, brand managers still brief agencies for 30 pieces of ‘organic’ content per month – without media budgets.

    A 2025 Social Trends Report by Hootsuite shows that 84% of marketers agree organic content gets little to no traction without paid support, but 62% are still expected to deliver full organic calendars.

    Why? Habit. Fear. Or worse – delusion.

    The brand divide: Who’s leaning in – and who’s letting go?

    • Nike: Focuses its energy on paid, influencer, and owned campaigns. Their organic posts exist for community – not scale.

    • Legacy retailers: Still stuck in content churn, treating their Instagram like a product catalogue.

    • Wendy’s: Uses organic only for real-time engagement and humor – not performance.

    • Small brands without media budgets: Pouring energy into organic while wondering why nothing converts.

    What social media is saying

    • LinkedIn: Social strategists are tired. “We’re doing 90% of the work for 5% of the impact.”

    • X: Marketers mock organic KPIs like ‘reach’ and ‘likes’ with memes: “Did your unpaid post get eight likes? Congrats, that’s lunch money ROI.”

    • Instagram Threads: Creators are openly admitting that without boosted posts, they wouldn’t grow at all.

    The future: Organic as a brand layer, not a growth channel

    The smartest brands are treating organic content as:

  • A supporting role to paid.
  • A community space (think DMs, comments, customer service).
  • A culture carrier, not a lead generator.

    Expect more:

  • Short-form paid-first strategies.
  • Influencer collabs replacing in-house reels.
  • Agencies offering ‘content-lite’ options focused on paid media integration.

    The big question: If you’re not boosting, are you even publishing?

    Organic isn’t worthless. But it’s no longer the workhorse we pretend it is. Brands need to stop measuring organic content with performance KPIs, and start treating it like what it’s become: a hygiene layer.

    • Share this article
    NextOptions
    Wetpaint Advertising
    Wetpaint Advertising leverages African market insights and cutting-edge tech to deliver tailored, full-service solutions that elevate your brand and drive measurable success.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz