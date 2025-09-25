South Africa
    From estates to corporates: Securex South Africa offers tailored solutions

    Cape Town’s thriving tech ecosystem makes it the ideal host for the inaugural Securex South Africa Cape Town event, taking place from 21-23 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, this event will connect Western Cape organisations to an advanced showcase of integrated protection technologies, designed to keep pace with the city’s rapid adoption of smart systems.
    Issued by Securex
    25 Sep 2025
    As Cape Town continues to expand with new infrastructure projects and smart city initiatives, security in the construction and built environment sector has become more critical than ever. From safeguarding high-rise developments to protecting workers and digital assets on connected building sites, Securex South Africa Cape Town will showcase tailored technologies for smart buildings and urban projects. Visitors can explore how AI-driven monitoring, cyber-secure access systems, and integrated dashboards are shaping the future of safer, more resilient cities and construction sites in the Western Cape.

    “The Cape Town–Stellenbosch corridor is home to over 450 tech companies, employs more than 40,000 people in the sector, and produces 38% of South Africa’s software developers. With extensive open-access fibre, over 30 co-working hubs, and 22 accelerators, the city has built a foundation for integrating smart solutions across all industries - security included,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

    Securex South Africa taps into this environment, offering visitors the chance to see:

    • AI-enhanced surveillance platforms capable of recognising objects, reading number plates, and flagging suspicious behaviour in real time.
    • Cloud-based access control for estates and corporates that need centralised, multi-site management.
    • Integrated perimeter solutions combining physical barriers with live monitoring and predictive threat analytics.
    • Cyber-secure management systems that protect both physical entry points and the data they generate.
    • Customisable platforms linking security, safety, and facilities management into one operational dashboard.

    Visitors will be able to speak to local and international suppliers about integrating these systems into their own environments. For instance, an estate manager could learn how to merge AI CCTV feeds with access control logs, allowing for instant cross-referencing in case of a breach. Retailers could explore customer flow monitoring tools that double as security analytics, while logistics managers might find IoT-enabled cargo seals that report tampering in real time.

    Cross-sector benefits from the co-located shows

    “With A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo sharing the same floor, visitors can move seamlessly between security technologies, workplace safety solutions, building management innovations, and fire protection systems. This not only saves time but also enables more informed decision-making when selecting interconnected systems,” says Anderson.

    Why visit?

    • Connect - Meet technology providers and industry leaders who understand Cape Town’s infrastructure strengths and challenges.
    • Experience - See live demonstrations of integrated systems in action.
    • Plan - Leave with a practical roadmap for securing your organisation, estate, or facility.
    • Leverage innovation - Take advantage of Cape Town’s tech strengths to modernise your security strategy.

    “We suggest visiting the event websites to find out more about each show, and to pre-register for fast access — www.securex.co.za | www.aosh.co.za | www.fmexpo.co.za | www.firexpo.co.za,” says Anderson.

    Securex
    Securing tomorrow, today, together. Explore Africa’s largest showcase of security solutions, trusted by industry leaders seeking future-ready, integrated systems.
