From prevention to protection - your fire safety solutions in one place

The Western Cape’s varied landscapes and rapid urban development bring with them a range of fire safety challenges. From densely populated city centres to remote industrial sites, and from heritage buildings to new high-rise developments, the region’s facilities face distinct risks that demand tailored solutions. Firexpo Cape Town, running from 21 to 23 October 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), brings together the people, products, and knowledge you need to address these realities head-on.

Fire safety in focus for the region

The province’s combination of strong seasonal winds, ongoing construction growth, and a mix of old and new infrastructure means fire risk is never far from the minds of facility managers, safety officers, and emergency planners.

For the energy and mining sectors, the stakes are even higher. Mining operations and energy generation facilities face unique fire hazards such as combustible dust, volatile fuels, and high-voltage equipment. These environments demand robust suppression systems, flame- and heat-resistant materials, and monitoring technologies that can detect and contain incidents before they escalate. Firexpo Cape Town provides access to precisely these solutions, enabling operators to safeguard workers, equipment, and production continuity.

At Firexpo Cape Town, you’ll meet leading local and international suppliers offering everything from advanced detection and suppression systems to fire-resistant materials, emergency lighting, evacuation technologies, and PPE.

“Visitors will find practical, adaptable solutions designed to work in the Western Cape’s specific conditions - whether that’s systems capable of operating in heritage spaces with minimal intrusion, or suppression equipment that can withstand the coastal climate’s corrosion challenges,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

4 shows, endless possibilities

Firexpo Cape Town is co-located with Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, and Facilities Management Expo, giving visitors a complete picture of safety, security, and operational excellence. This integrated environment means you can explore how fire detection ties into building management, how safety protocols can enhance evacuation strategies, and how facilities design impacts both prevention and response.

Why you should attend

“Whether you’re in manufacturing, hospitality, education, retail, or public sector services, fire safety is non-negotiable. Firexpo offers direct access to suppliers and specialists who understand both the regulations and the realities of implementing fire safety measures in the Western Cape. You’ll also gain valuable insights into new technologies, evolving standards, and strategies that help protect both people and property,” says Anderson.

For energy and mining operators, the event provides the chance to explore heavy-duty suppression systems, advanced thermal monitoring, and tailored solutions that address sector-specific fire risks. These technologies don’t just meet compliance requirements - they help reduce downtime, protect investments, and safeguard lives in some of the most demanding work environments.

Beyond compliance, Firexpo helps decision-makers understand how to future-proof their estates and businesses against fire risks by showcasing cost-effective solutions tailored for local needs. From perimeter protection and intelligent detection systems to integrated alarms and suppression equipment, the expo highlights practical tools that make safety both manageable and measurable.

“Attendees will also benefit from direct conversations with suppliers who can advise on project-specific challenges, whether that involves upgrading an ageing system, aligning with the latest building codes, or integrating fire safety with broader estate management platforms. For estates and organisations facing budget pressures, the opportunity to compare multiple providers in one venue ensures not only regulatory compliance but also long-term savings and peace of mind. To find out more about Firexpo, visit the expo’s website at www.firexpo.co.za,” says Anderson.



