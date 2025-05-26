4 co-located trade shows maximise time and cost savings for industry

Trade shows have reclaimed their role as vital platforms for business development, offering face-to-face interactions that digital channels can’t replicate. In the post-Covid era, in-person networking has once again proven its value – sparking innovation, forging lasting connections, and driving industry success.

These events provide unmatched opportunities for businesses to showcase their solutions, connect directly with potential clients, and build strategic partnerships – making them key to growth and market presence.

Returning to Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025, the four co-located trade shows – Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo – offer the continent’s largest display of security, safety, fire, and facilities management solutions under one roof. Attendees can access the latest technologies and services aimed at improving workplace safety, security, and operational efficiency.

“By co-locating these expos, we help visitors make smarter purchasing decisions over a focused three-day period – saving time, reducing sourcing costs, and improving profitability,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group. “In 2024, the events attracted a combined 10,898 visitors, demonstrating their value as a high-ROI marketing and networking platform.”

Each expo features interactive attractions that enhance the visitor experience:

Securex South Africa: Free-to-attend Securex Seminar Theatre, SAIDSA Techman Competition, OSPAs, K9 demos, drone showcase.

Free-to-attend Securex Seminar Theatre, SAIDSA Techman Competition, OSPAs, K9 demos, drone showcase. A-OSH Expo: Free-to-attend Saiosh Seminar Theatre, and Working at Height and Safety Seminar Theatre.

Free-to-attend Saiosh Seminar Theatre, and Working at Height and Safety Seminar Theatre. Facilities Management Expo: Free-to-attend Facilities Management Seminar Theatre.

Free-to-attend Facilities Management Seminar Theatre. Firexpo: Free-to-attend Firexpo Seminar Theatre, and the one-day FPASA InFIReS seminar.

Learn more, for free

The free-to-attend seminar theatres are populated with stimulating and informative topics, directed specifically at the challenges, solutions and needs of the visitors. Held over the three days of the expos, they enhance and complement the solutions on display.

Securex Seminar Theatre – top topics include: The real impact of AI on security; Remote monitoring with AI; The new CCTV draft law; The future of guarding; Reasons to use a registered security company and service provider.

– top topics include: The real impact of AI on security; Remote monitoring with AI; The new CCTV draft law; The future of guarding; Reasons to use a registered security company and service provider. Saiosh Seminar Theatre – Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations Update; Incident and Accident Causes and Prevention Methods; Portable gas detectors, fixed gas detection installations, and advanced laser-based gas detection; Latest PPE innovations for the South African market; The silent but deadly risk in an electrical environment; Why this is a health and safety concern: A South African mining industry case study.

– Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations Update; Incident and Accident Causes and Prevention Methods; Portable gas detectors, fixed gas detection installations, and advanced laser-based gas detection; Latest PPE innovations for the South African market; The silent but deadly risk in an electrical environment; Why this is a health and safety concern: A South African mining industry case study. Facilities Management Seminar Theatre – Top 10 facilities management trends which will be highlighted: Cost-cutting energy conservation; Shifting from reactive to proactive FM roles; Embracing automation for improved productivity; Paperless building operations; Rapid growth of data centres; The state of workforce training; Rapid digital transformation; Increasing emphasis on sustainability; The importance of crisis preparedness; Prioritising asset management for efficiency.

– Top 10 facilities management trends which will be highlighted: Cost-cutting energy conservation; Shifting from reactive to proactive FM roles; Embracing automation for improved productivity; Paperless building operations; Rapid growth of data centres; The state of workforce training; Rapid digital transformation; Increasing emphasis on sustainability; The importance of crisis preparedness; Prioritising asset management for efficiency. Firexpo Seminar Theatre – The new future for fire agencies – How AI, CAD, and cloud systems are transforming fire and emergency response; Smart fire extinguisher management; The importance of data analytics in post-incident reviews; How mobile technology empowers firefighters in the field; Building safety, latest safety standards, and issues relating to battery storage; Fire safety, training and prevention; The importance of fire safety training programmes; Digital tools for effective fire safety training.

“The opportunity to network with both the knowledgeable and experienced exhibitors, and with industry peers, is invaluable for visitors. The expos also provide attendees with the chance to experience live demonstrations of the solutions they need to help optimise their organisations for future sustainability. As a sign of the credibility of the four co-located shows, they are endorsed by leading industry bodies, giving visiting industry captains further impetus to set aside time in their busy schedules to attend the expos,” says Anderson.

“We encourage both potential exhibitors and visitors to visit the four shows websites to find out more about each exhibition and pre-register for free attendance. They can be easily accessed at: www.securex.co.za, www.a-osh.co.za, www.fmexpo.co.za, and www.firexpo.co.za,” says Anderson.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, or Firexpo 2025 can contact the four shows 2025 team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

See some of the four shows 2024 highlights here.



