Securex South Africa 2025 - Creating smarter buildings with integrated security solutions

As the demand for smarter, more resilient security solutions continues to grow, Securex South Africa 2025 is the must-attend event for professionals across the security and risk management sectors. Taking place from 3-5 June 2025 at Gallagher Convention Centre, the expo brings together leading security innovators, superior technology, and unmissable live demonstrations.

“Co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, Securex South Africa offers a 360° view of security, occupational safety & health, facilities management, and fire protection solutions - all in one venue,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions - a division of Montgomery Group.

Action-packed visitor attractions

Anderson says that visitors can experience live demonstrations, expert-led competitions, and interactive showcases throughout the event:

SAIDSA Techman Competition - Watch South Africa’s top security technicians go head-to-head as they battle for top honours in this high-stakes skills contest.



K9 Demonstrations - See highly trained security dogs in action as they showcase their expertise in detection, patrol, and protection techniques.



Drone Demonstration Area - Get up close with the latest in aerial security surveillance as drones take centre stage, demonstrating their capabilities in perimeter monitoring and rapid response.



OSPA Awards - The Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) recognise excellence across the security industry, celebrating businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in safeguarding people and assets.

“And we mustn’t overlook the free-to-attend Securex Seminar Theatre, in partnership with SMART Security Solutions. Knowledge is power, and the seminar sessions deliver expert insights into the latest security trends, technologies, and challenges,” says Anderson.

Some of the topics visitors can look forward to include:

The real impact of AI on security.



Remote monitoring with AI.



Perimeter security for 2025.



The new CCTV draft law.



Cybersecurity.



Local innovation in security.



Access control & visitor management.



The future of guarding.



Reasons to use a registered security company and service provider.

Industry body endorsement

“Securex South Africa is proudly supported by leading industry bodies, reinforcing its status as the region’s premier security event. We have developed long and lasting relationships with respected industry bodies that represent the individuals and organisations that come to Securex South Africa for their security solutions,” Anderson points out.

These include American Society for Industrial Security - South African Chapter (ASIS International), Electronic Security Distributors Association (ESDA), Fire Protection Association of Southern Africa (FPASA), National Bargaining Council - Private Security Sector, Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPA), Private Security Industry Regulation Act (PSiRA), South African Intruder Detection Services Association (SAIDSA), and South African Security Association (SASA).

“We’ve got a great lineup of exhibitors, with a wide variety of products and services on display. One of these is Digit FMS (Hall 2, Stands A08 and A09) who will be showcasing the Digit PS anti-theft shield for high-risk vehicles. This dual-device, tamper-proof, and anti-jamming solution will be joined by DFuel and D-Bulk, which provide live diesel monitoring, instant loss alerts, and airtight expense control. Another solution to check out is the D-Cam live MDVR video, AI driver monitoring, and full off-site visual intelligence,” says Anderson.

Entry into Securex South Africa and the co-located shows is free. To find out more about Securex South Africa, and to pre-register, visit the expo’s website at www.securex.co.za

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Securex South Africa 2025 can contact the Securex South Africa team on moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

See some of the Securex South Africa 2024 highlights https://youtu.be/SBIJRHVUxZM?si=3G6BUoPEgPGo-MQq



