Securex South Africa 2025 showcases the role of technology in closing physical security loopholes

In today’s fast-evolving security landscape, relying on outdated physical security measures can leave buildings and facilities exposed to threats. Criminals and trespassers are becoming more sophisticated, using technology to bypass traditional security systems. Fortunately, advancements in security technology are helping organisations stay ahead of threats by closing critical security gaps.

“At Securex South Africa – co-located with A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo at Gallagher Convention Centre from 3 to 5 June 2025 – we explore how security innovations, ranging from AI-driven surveillance to smart access control, are transforming physical security,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions (a division of Montgomery Group).

A few the examples of how technology is reshaping the industry and ensuring a more secure future include:

AI-powered surveillance AI-powered surveillance uses machine learning to detect unusual behaviour, such as unauthorised access, loitering, or sudden movement in restricted areas. Additionally, facial recognition technology can identify known security threats, while advanced analytics help distinguish between normal and suspicious activity – reducing false alarms and improving efficiency.

Smart access control Smart access control systems offer an extra layer of protection by incorporating: Biometric authentication (fingerprint, iris, or facial recognition).

Mobile-based access credentials.

Cloud-based access management. By integrating these systems, businesses can track access in real time, revoke permissions instantly, and ensure that only authorised individuals enter sensitive areas.

Remote monitoring and intervention One of the most effective deterrents is audio-enabled surveillance, where security officers can issue real-time voice warnings to potential intruders. Additionally, remote-controlled barriers, gates, and drones allow security teams to react swiftly without being on site.

Integrated security solutionsIntegrated security solutions bring together surveillance cameras, access control, and alarm systems into a single, centralised platform.

As threats continue to evolve, so does security technology. Emerging innovations such as drone surveillance, robotics, and predictive analytics will redefine how we approach physical security.

"Visitors to Securex South Africa can see these technologies in action, connect with industry experts, and discover how the latest advancements can strengthen their security strategies. In addition, the free-to-attend Securex Seminar Theatre sessions will help keep organisations up to date on trends, and our other visitor attractions – K9 demos, drone demonstrations, OSPA Awards, and SAIDSA Techman Competition, help to enhance the expo experience.

