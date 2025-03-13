Celebrate moms and make memories this May with City Lodge Hotels

Make this Mother’s May unforgettable by treating the remarkable mom or mom-figure in your life to a well-deserved break. City Lodge Hotels is rolling out the red carpet for moms with a Mother’s Day Weekend Special running from 1 to 31 May 2025, offering up to 30% off weekend stays at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, and up to 10% off at Road Lodges.

In addition, moms will be treated to a complimentary mimosa with breakfast on Mother’s Day Sunday, 11 May 2025, to start her day with a sparkle. Plus, every weekend in May, she’ll enjoy a free dessert of her choice with any lunch or dinner, because we believe memorable meals should come with sweet endings.

This is our much-loved Weekend Special with a heartfelt twist. Use rate code WKND Special when booking online at www.citylodgehotels.com, or reserve via walk-in, telephone or email directly with your chosen hotel.

There are four weekends left to celebrate the moms in your life:

9 to 11 May 2025



16 to 18 May 2025



23 to 25 May 2025



30 May to 1 June 2025

Terms and conditions apply: Discounts apply to accommodation only (excluding meals), include VAT and tourism levy, and are subject to availability. Offer excludes City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport. For full T&Cs go to https://citylodgehotels.com/specials.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says: “Moms are often the heartbeat of the family, giving so much of themselves every day. This May, we’re inviting families to give something back in the form of time together, rest, and a little luxury, because she absolutely deserves it. Let this be your way of saying: Thank you Mom!”



