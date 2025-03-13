Lifestyle Travel
    Celebrate moms and make memories this May with City Lodge Hotels

    Make this Mother’s May unforgettable by treating the remarkable mom or mom-figure in your life to a well-deserved break. City Lodge Hotels is rolling out the red carpet for moms with a Mother’s Day Weekend Special running from 1 to 31 May 2025, offering up to 30% off weekend stays at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, and up to 10% off at Road Lodges.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    8 May 2025
    8 May 2025
    Celebrate moms and make memories this May with City Lodge Hotels

    In addition, moms will be treated to a complimentary mimosa with breakfast on Mother’s Day Sunday, 11 May 2025, to start her day with a sparkle. Plus, every weekend in May, she’ll enjoy a free dessert of her choice with any lunch or dinner, because we believe memorable meals should come with sweet endings.

    This is our much-loved Weekend Special with a heartfelt twist. Use rate code WKND Special when booking online at www.citylodgehotels.com, or reserve via walk-in, telephone or email directly with your chosen hotel.

    There are four weekends left to celebrate the moms in your life:

    • 9 to 11 May 2025
    • 16 to 18 May 2025
    • 23 to 25 May 2025
    • 30 May to 1 June 2025

    Terms and conditions apply: Discounts apply to accommodation only (excluding meals), include VAT and tourism levy, and are subject to availability. Offer excludes City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport and Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport. For full T&Cs go to https://citylodgehotels.com/specials.

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels, says: “Moms are often the heartbeat of the family, giving so much of themselves every day. This May, we’re inviting families to give something back in the form of time together, rest, and a little luxury, because she absolutely deserves it. Let this be your way of saying: Thank you Mom!”

    City Lodge Hotels
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
