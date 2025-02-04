DStv Schools Netball Challenge returns for 2025 season with Bestmed Medical Scheme as new partner

The highly anticipated 2025 season of the DStv Schools Netball Challenge (DSNC) is set for another season, continuing its mission to elevate school netball across South Africa. Now entering its fifth year, the tournament has played a pivotal role in providing young athletes, including those from rural areas, an equal opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage.

Madelein O'Connell (Bestmed), Di Woolley, and Rendani Ramovha, CEO of SuperSport

This year, the DSNC welcomes Bestmed as its new partner and sponsor, a collaboration that will further strengthen the tournament’s impact and reach. Bestmed’s involvement aligns with the competition’s vision of fostering young talent and contributing to the overall development of netball in South Africa.

“As a trusted partner in the healthcare space, Bestmed Medical Scheme has always been deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Madelein O'Connell, executive: Marketing, Sales and Corporate Relations at Bestmed. “Guided by our ‘Personally Yours’ motto, we ensure that every initiative we support reflects our mission to care for individuals in meaningful and lasting ways. Our partnership with the DStv Schools Netball Challenge is a natural extension of these values, empowering young female athletes to develop their skills, pursue their dreams, and inspire their peers. Through this initiative, we are not just supporting a game, we are investing in the future of young South African women, promoting holistic wellbeing, and strengthening the foundation of healthier, more connected communities.”

Since its inception, the DSNC has grown into a premier school sports tournament, offering players between the ages of 16 and 19 the chance to compete at the highest level. The competition has been a key stepping stone for national team selection, with six players from the 2023 and 2024 editions playing a crucial role in the Baby Proteas’ victory at the 2024 Africa Regional Qualifiers, securing their spot in the 2025 Netball Youth World Cup.

Past participants, including Hlabi Secondary (two-time champions) and Khombindlela High (2024 champions), have gained national and provincial recognition, winning accolades such as School of the Year at the South African and KwaZulu-Natal Sports Awards. This continued success underscores the tournament’s role in shaping future netball champions and inspiring the next generation of South African netball players.

A key element of the DSNC is ensuring inclusivity and accessibility. Schools from all corners of South Africa, including remote rural areas, can participate, giving every aspiring young netballer the chance to compete on an equal footing.

SuperSport and MultiChoice remain committed to driving high-performance standards in school netball. With Bestmed joining as a key partner, the tournament will now expand its high-performance programs for players and coaches, further enhancing skill development where it is needed most.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bestmed as a partner for the 2025 season. Their commitment to health and youth development aligns with our vision for schools netball in South Africa,” said Rendani Ramovha, CEO of SuperSport. “The DSNC is about more than just netball; it’s about creating opportunities, fostering talent, and shaping future leaders both on and off the court.”

The 2025 DStv Schools Netball Challenge promises an exciting season of competition, inspiration, and transformation, solidifying its place as a leading platform for young female athletes in South Africa.



