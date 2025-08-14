How MultiChoice and FazMedia are empowering SA’s SMEs

In an industry where large budgets often drown out smaller voices, SMEs are often left behind, Fazila Bismilla is building a business that levels the playing field. The founder of FazMedia, a fast-growing media agency backed by the MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF), is building a business that’s helping small brands punch above their weight in a competitive advertising landscape.

Fazila knows what it’s like to be the underdog. In 2020, after more than 25 years in the media industry, she launched FazMedia, creating the business to solve a clear market gap and aims to assist smaller businesses needs for cost-effective, results-driven advertising, that have often been overlooked by full-service agencies. Fazila’s 25 years of industry experience structured her offering around personalised, scalable campaigns that give SMEs access to platforms they’d traditionally struggle to afford.

“We understand that smaller businesses need more than placements, they need a partner who’s invested in growth,” she says.

FazMedia’s business model has since helped SME clients double their spend, achieve national visibility, and access tailored strategies with tangible returns.

One client, after two years of persistent outreach, now spends over R200,000 every second month with the agency. Another started on a minimal budget but now runs campaigns across multiple platforms.

That kind of growth hasn’t gone unnoticed by their clients. One long-time partner, Zero8 Media, calls FazMedia “a game-changer” for their business. “From the very beginning, they understood our brand and delivered beyond our expectations - on time, every time,” says the Zero8 team. Whether it’s content production, digital strategy, or campaign execution, they note, FazMedia consistently delivers high-impact results, earning them the title of not just collaborators, but trusted allies in a fast-moving industry.

“It’s about trust, results, and value,” Fazila notes.

FazMedia has expanded rapidly across TV, print, digital and events and has reached level One B-BBEE status, helping to unlock more opportunity to serve corporates and public sector clients. Its approach remains lean but data-informed, whilst leveraging third-party tools for performance tracking and cost-efficiency.

Crucially, FazMedia isn’t just delivering results, it’s also creating opportunities. “We’ve made a point of hiring and upskilling women. That’s been one of the most rewarding parts of the journey,” she says. While exact numbers weren’t shared, Fazila confirms that growing the internal team, particularly with female talent, is a top priority over the next 12–24 months.

Backing from the The MultiChoice Innovation Fund has played a key role in accelerating FazMedia’s growth. Established in 2012, the MIF supports high-potential black-owned businesses with grants, interest-free loans, and strategic advisory, with a specific focus on women and youth in the ICT, media, and digital tech sectors.

To date, the fund has, disbursed over R410 million across its portfolio, helped create over 1,000 jobs and backed 22 companies as of January 2025.

“The support from MIF was instrumental in helping us scale and deepen our client relationships,” says Fazila. “It’s helped us move faster without compromising quality.”

FazMedia’s strategy has been clear, clear in expanding its SME client base, grow retainer revenue, hire more women, and strengthen relationships with media owners.

“We’re not chasing volume - we’re scaling sustainably, without losing the personal approach that sets us apart.”

In a saturated industry, FazMedia has carved out a clear position as a lean, client-first agency offering real results for small businesses ready to grow.

To learn more about the MultiChoice Innovation Fund and its work supporting businesses like FazMedia, visit www.multichoice.com.




