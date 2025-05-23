Africa Day on the plate! Town Lodge Roodepoort celebrates Seven Colours Sunday tradition

At Town Lodge Roodepoort, part of City Lodge Hotels, management and staff love surprising regular guests with traditional African meals that transport them home. It’s a nostalgic treat; a comforting reminder of family, flavour, and togetherness.

With Africa Day coming up on Sunday, 25 May, what better way to celebrate the spirit of ubuntu and the incredible talent of our hotel team than by showcasing their take on a traditional Seven Colours Sunday lunch. This flavourful South African tradition celebrates family and community through a colourful spread of meats, vegetables, and starches, with each dish reflecting regional variations of age-old recipes passed down through generations. We’ve captured some of the flavours, joy, and meaning that are especially close to the hearts of the Town Lodge Umhlanga team.

“When we prepare these dishes as a special treat for our regular guests, they absolutely love it,” says General Manager Roslyn Khumalo. “It’s a taste of home, which means a lot when you’re away and travelling. As good as our Eat-in menu is, there’s something uniquely comforting about being served a traditional, homecooked dish. It also strengthens our guests’ connection with the hotel.”

Junior assistant general manager Mpho Magampa agrees, adding: “We call this hotel our guests’ home away from home and now they get to taste it too – nostalgia at its best!”

As a gesture of appreciation for the team, Roslyn and her kitchen team prepared a truly African staff lunch, featuring authentic homemade dishes. Chef de Partie Andrew Machaba says all ingredients are easily sourced from the hotel’s regular suppliers. They created:

Tripe: Mogodu (Sesotho) – Cow or sheep stomach and intestines, slow-cooked and seasoned with salt and Rajah Mild & Spicy.



(Sesotho) – Cow or sheep stomach and intestines, slow-cooked and seasoned with salt and Rajah Mild & Spicy. Chicken Livers: Seasoned with Cajun spice and chicken stock and quick-fried.



Seasoned with Cajun spice and chicken stock and quick-fried. Cow Heels: Amanqina (isiXhosa) – Slow-boiled with onions, garlic, tomatoes, chillis, beef stock, turmeric, Worcester sauce, black pepper, salt and Rajah Mild.



(isiXhosa) – Slow-boiled with onions, garlic, tomatoes, chillis, beef stock, turmeric, Worcester sauce, black pepper, salt and Rajah Mild. Chicken Gizzards: Izingingila (isiZulu) – Flavoured with chicken and Cajun spices and basted in Prego sauce, served “streetwise-style” on skewers.



(isiZulu) – Flavoured with chicken and Cajun spices and basted in Prego sauce, served “streetwise-style” on skewers. Snapper Rock Fish: Oven-baked whole with a lemon, fish rub, onion, tomatoes, and wholegrain mustard stuffing



Oven-baked whole with a lemon, fish rub, onion, tomatoes, and wholegrain mustard stuffing Beans: Amabontshisi (isiZulu) – Boiled with chopped onions, tomato sauce, and vegetable seasoning.



(isiZulu) – Boiled with chopped onions, tomato sauce, and vegetable seasoning. Cabbage: Ikhabishi (isiZulu) – Chopped and fried with onions, garlic, green peppers, curry powder, and Aromat.



(isiZulu) – Chopped and fried with onions, garlic, green peppers, curry powder, and Aromat. Squash: Steamed in salted water with butter; apple slices added for a sweet note.



Steamed in salted water with butter; apple slices added for a sweet note. A range of traditional sides completes the meal, including amagwinya (vetkoek), dombolo (steamed bread), spicy chakalaka, and salads in summer.

“These recipes were learned at home, passed down from parents, aunts and grandparents. We saw our elders prepare these dishes, and now our children are growing up with them too,” says Mpho. “We add our own touches, but the key ingredients remain: simple, cost-effective staples with lots of heart.”

“The great thing about these meals is they’re affordable, easy to make, and full of flavour. You don’t need special skills or fancy equipment,” adds commis chef Nosipho Sithole. “We use onions, tomatoes, white and black pepper, salt, maybe Aromat or Rajah curry spices, and either fry, boil or steam them. It’s uncomplicated – anyone can do it!”

“Although most dishes are still prepared in large pots, we’ve incorporated modern appliances like air fryers and use a bit more spice. However, at heart, we still use the same recipes our ancestors did hundreds of years ago,” explains Andrew.

Roslyn says preparing a traditional dish or full Seven Colours Sunday lunch for guests isn’t just about the food; it’s also about creativity, pride, and teamwork.

“Each of us brings something unique to the dish and the day, and we encourage one another to show up in our own way. We share, taste, and keep innovating – it’s a true team effort!” She adds, “Much as we love celebrating Africa Day and expressing our Africanness through food, for us, every day is Africa Day. We are proud of our South African identity and heritage, and the dishes we serve reflect that.”



