Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Spark MediaFRIGAIR EXPO 2025Bizcommunity.comAchievement Awards GroupAMIEMall of AfricaVolpesSmart MediaFirexpo 2025GorillaHeineken BeveragesNielsenIQSwitch Energy DrinkFoodForward SADY/DXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail

    David Green, V&A Waterfront CEO, honoured at Future Hospitality Summit

    David Green, CEO at the V&A Waterfront, has been recognised by Future Hospitality Summit for his work leading the success of the V&A over the last decade and will be awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality Award.
    23 May 2025
    23 May 2025
    David Green, CEO at the V&A Waterfront. Image supplied
    David Green, CEO at the V&A Waterfront. Image supplied

    Green’s recognition reflects more than a decade of transformative leadership at the helm of Cape Town’s iconic V&A Waterfront. Since his appointment in 2009, Green has guided the historic precinct through a R8bn reinvention, turning it into one of Africa’s most successful mixed-use destinations.

    Under his stewardship, the V&A Waterfront has become a blueprint for sustainable urban development—supporting nearly 80,000 jobs, empowering local entrepreneurs, and embedding environmental and social responsibility at the core of every initiative.

    From the launch of the Zeitz Mocaa Museum and Makers Landing to the expansion of the hotel and hospitality portfolio now comprising 14 hotels and over 1,800 rooms.

    Green’s legacy lies in his deep commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and purpose-driven development.

    “Everything we do is viewed through the lenses of job creation, inclusivity, and sustainability,” Green reflected. “It’s about ensuring that our work aligns with the values of our people, our community, and our environment.”

    Read more: V&A Waterfront, David Green
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz