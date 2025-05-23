David Green, V&A Waterfront CEO, honoured at Future Hospitality Summit

David Green, CEO at the V&A Waterfront, has been recognised by Future Hospitality Summit for his work leading the success of the V&A over the last decade and will be awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality Award.

David Green, CEO at the V&A Waterfront. Image supplied

Green’s recognition reflects more than a decade of transformative leadership at the helm of Cape Town’s iconic V&A Waterfront. Since his appointment in 2009, Green has guided the historic precinct through a R8bn reinvention, turning it into one of Africa’s most successful mixed-use destinations.

Under his stewardship, the V&A Waterfront has become a blueprint for sustainable urban development—supporting nearly 80,000 jobs, empowering local entrepreneurs, and embedding environmental and social responsibility at the core of every initiative.

From the launch of the Zeitz Mocaa Museum and Makers Landing to the expansion of the hotel and hospitality portfolio now comprising 14 hotels and over 1,800 rooms.

Green’s legacy lies in his deep commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and purpose-driven development.

“Everything we do is viewed through the lenses of job creation, inclusivity, and sustainability,” Green reflected. “It’s about ensuring that our work aligns with the values of our people, our community, and our environment.”