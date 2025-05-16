Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Biggles RemovalsFrigair Expo 2025A-OSH EXPO 2025Facilities Management Expo 2025Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Construction Infrastructure & Utilities

    Emfuleni set for water infrastructure overhaul after R7bn funding commitment

    The Department of Water and Sanitation has pledged more than R7bn over the next seven years to tackle persistent water and sanitation issues in Emfuleni, Johannesburg, with a key emphasis on upgrading and refurbishing wastewater treatment infrastructure.
    16 May 2025
    16 May 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, 15 May 2025 Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said intervention falls under Section 63 of the Water Services Act. The Act enables national government to step in where municipalities are unable to fulfil their water service delivery obligations.

    “Substantial progress has been made to date, including unblocking of blocked sewer lines, replacement of collapsed sewer pipelines, refurbishment of pumpstations and assisting the municipality with vehicles, trucks, TLBs [tractor loader backhoe] and security for its water and sanitation infrastructure.

    “This work has resulted in major reduction in sewer spillage in communities of Emfuleni as well as an improvement in the levels of effluent from the wastewater treatment works,” Ntshavheni said.

    Restoring water access

    Cabinet also received an update on the ongoing interventions aimed at restoring access to clean drinking water for the community of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

    Ntshavheni reported that in 2023, the Department of Water and Sanitation appointed Magalies Water to construct a modular Package Plant to address water supply challenges in Hammanskraal.

    “The Package Plant is being constructed in four modules, and the first module was completed in November 2024 and started supplying water in some areas. The plan is to complete the remaining modules by end August 2025 but with varying completion dates before then,” the Minister said.

    Read more: Afdb, African Development Bank Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz