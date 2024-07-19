Logistics & Transport Section
    AfDB approves R18.5bn loan for Transnet

    By Nelson Banya
    19 Jul 2024
    The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved an R18.5bn ($1bn) loan to support Transnet in its recovery plan, the bank and the company announced on Thursday, 18 July 2024. Transnet has faced challenges in providing adequate freight rail and port services due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs from years of under-investment. This has impacted commodity exports and other sectors such as manufacturing and retail, weakening Africa's most advanced economy.
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo
    Transnet and the AfDB said in a joint statement that the 25-year loan was fully guaranteed by the government of South Africa.

    "It will facilitate the first phase of the company'sR152.8bn ($8.1bn) five-year capital investment plan to improve its existing capacity ahead of expansion for the priority segments throughout the transport value chain," the statement said.

    Transnet, which has debts of R130bn, recorded a loss of R1.6bn in the six months to 30 September on the back of declining rail, port and pipeline volumes as well as higher costs.

    It has seen freight volumes decline to 150 million metric tonnes in financial year 2022/23 from 226 million tonnes in 2017/18.

    Transnet's recovery plan, announced in October 2023, seeks to restore freight volumes and return the company to profitability over 18 months.

    The turnaround plan includes splitting the freight rail subsidiary into two - an infrastructure management company and an operating unit. It also targets reduced port backlogs and plans another attempt to open up parts of its rail network to private operators after a false start two years ago.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Alexander Winning and David Evans.

