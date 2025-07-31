Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Gautrain Management Agency earns ISO certification for integrated systems
The certification, issued by DQS South Africa, reflects the agency’s commitment to globally benchmarked processes in managing quality, safety and environmental responsibilities.
The IMS certification forms part of the GMA’s broader efforts to improve service delivery, enhance accountability and strengthen stakeholder confidence.
“It enables us to streamline processes, reduce environmental impact, and foster a culture of continuous improvement,” the agency stated.
Public sector excellence
Speaking at the official handover of the certificates, Francois Labuschagne, CEO of DQS South Africa, said: "This ISO certification supports 16 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is a phenomenal accomplishment worthy of celebration, symbolising GMA’s contribution to sustainability and excellence."
GMA CEO Tshepo Kgobe said the achievement was the result of a collective organisational effort: "I applaud the team’s expertise, resilience, and commitment to excellence, which reflects the high standards that can be achieved within the public sector."
Labuschagne added: "Beyond the official certification handover, this milestone is a celebration of purpose, progress, and public service. GMA has raised the bar for what is achievable within our country’s public sector.
"At DQS, we are proud to be part of their journey and to support organisations that not only meet standards but set them."
Related
Protecting the future of South African rail network requires private participation 4 Jul 2025 #YouthMonth: Keneilwe Tekane on breaking barriers in South Africa’s rail sector 30 Jun 2025 Minister Barbara Creecy outlines SA’s rail, logistics and transport recovery plan 26 Jun 2025 $10m funding drives growth, youth empowerment in SA ride-hailing sector 10 Jun 2025 Chris Hani to Cape Town rail line reopens for commuters 30 May 2025 Morocco approves $10.3bn rail expansion 29 Apr 2025