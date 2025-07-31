South Africa
    Gautrain Management Agency earns ISO certification for integrated systems

    The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) has achieved certification for its Integrated Management System (IMS), confirming alignment with three international ISO standards: Quality Management (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), and Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001).
    31 Jul 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The certification, issued by DQS South Africa, reflects the agency’s commitment to globally benchmarked processes in managing quality, safety and environmental responsibilities.

    The IMS certification forms part of the GMA’s broader efforts to improve service delivery, enhance accountability and strengthen stakeholder confidence.

    “It enables us to streamline processes, reduce environmental impact, and foster a culture of continuous improvement,” the agency stated.

    Public sector excellence

    Speaking at the official handover of the certificates, Francois Labuschagne, CEO of DQS South Africa, said: "This ISO certification supports 16 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is a phenomenal accomplishment worthy of celebration, symbolising GMA’s contribution to sustainability and excellence."

    GMA CEO Tshepo Kgobe said the achievement was the result of a collective organisational effort: "I applaud the team’s expertise, resilience, and commitment to excellence, which reflects the high standards that can be achieved within the public sector."

    Labuschagne added: "Beyond the official certification handover, this milestone is a celebration of purpose, progress, and public service. GMA has raised the bar for what is achievable within our country’s public sector.

    "At DQS, we are proud to be part of their journey and to support organisations that not only meet standards but set them."

