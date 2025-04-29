Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comOptimize AgencyEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Logistics

    Morocco approves $10.3bn rail expansion

    Morocco's King Mohammed VI has approved an AED96bn ($10.3bn) rail expansion plan, including the construction of a high-speed line to Marrakesh by 2030, state media reported. The project forms part of Morocco's preparations to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, which has accelerated plans to expand the country’s high-speed, intercity and urban rail networks.
    By Ahmed Eljechtimi
    29 Apr 2025
    29 Apr 2025
    Source: Alexas_Fotos via
    Source: Alexas_Fotos via Pixabay

    The country also hopes the investments will help develop its nascent rail industry.

    New high-speed line to Marrakesh

    The new high-speed line, worth AED53bn, will start from Kenitra on the Atlantic coast and run 430 kilometres south to Marrakesh, serving Rabat and Casablanca along the way.

    Designed for a speed of 350 kilometres per hour, the line will cut the journey between Marrakesh and Tangier by two hours, to 2 hours and 40 minutes, while travel time between Rabat and Casablanca's main airport will be reduced to 35 minutes.

    Moroccan state-owned rail operator ONCF announced in February that it had signed deals to purchase 168 trains from France, Spain and South Korea for AED29bn.

    France's Alstom will supply ONCF with Avelia Horizon double-decker high-speed trains that can carry 640 passengers and cruise at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour.

    The other trains are mainly intercity and urban trains, with ONCF planning to double the number of cities it serves to 43, covering 87% of the Moroccan population by 2040.

    The purchase deals also include investments in the country's rail industry.

    Read more: Railway, transport industry, logistics and transport, Ahmed Eljechtimi
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Ahmed Eljechtimi

    Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Leslie Adler.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz