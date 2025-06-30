YouthMonth: Keneilwe Tekane on breaking barriers in South Africa’s rail sector

In celebration of Youth Month, we spotlight Keneilwe Tekane, a recently qualified diesel electric fitter artisan at Traxtion, whose journey from TVET student to 2025 Apprentice of the Year highlights the power of resilience and opportunity in South Africa’s rail industry.

Keneilwe Tekane, Diesel Electric Fitter Artisan, Traxtion

What started as an unexpected detour has become a career path she’s passionate about — and now, Tekane is determined to use her story to inspire more young South Africans, especially women, to pursue careers in technical trades.

What inspired you as a young person to pursue a career as a diesel electrical fitter artisan?

To be honest, it happened almost by accident. I was not aware that this kind of career even existed. I had always studied technical subjects at school, so after matric, I enrolled for electrical engineering at a TVET college.

It was only later when I joined the Traxtion Training Centre that I discovered the diesel electric fitter trade, and it completely changed my path. What started as an unexpected detour has turned into a career I am genuinely excited about.

How did your apprenticeship with Traxtion shape your skills and confidence in this industry?

Before joining Traxtion, I had started another apprenticeship that, unfortunately, did not deliver the results I had hoped for. Traxtion was a completely different experience. Their programme offers real, hands-on work from the start, not just theory in a classroom.

That exposure to live projects, combined with structured mentorship and a strong learning environment, really closed the gap between my formal studies and the realities of working in the rail sector. It is this practical experience that gave me the confidence to step into the industry fully prepared.

Being named the 2025 Apprentice of the Year is a big achievement — what does this recognition mean to you personally and professionally?

It is incredibly affirming. Personally, it validates the long hours, the learning curve, and the persistence it took to get here, especially in a field I had not initially set out to join. Professionally, it is a signal that I am not just participating, I am contributing meaningfully.

This recognition has deepened my commitment to mastering the craft and has ignited a real passion to grow within the sector, especially as a young black woman in a space where representation still matters.

What challenges have you faced as a young person entering the rail industry, and how did you overcome them?

For South Africa’s youth, experience is everything. One of the biggest challenges we face is the “no experience, no job” dilemma. Young people are expected to have experience, often before they have had the opportunity to gain any.

Traxtion’s programme changed that. It bridged the gap between education and employment by giving me hands-on, real-world experience. That not only helped me build my technical skills but also gave me the confidence to prove my value in the workplace.

How important do you think it is for more youth — especially young women — to explore careers in technical trades and the rail sector?

Workshops like the Rail Services Hub are still predominantly male, and many of the artisans working in them are nearing retirement age. That means there is a critical need for young people, especially young women, to enter the rail and technical trades.

When we step into these roles, we are not just filling a gap; we are helping shape a more inclusive and sustainable future for the sector. It is important that the next generation of rail professionals reflects the diversity and potential of South Africa.

What advice would you give to other young people considering technical careers?

Technical trades require hard work, focus, and the ability to persevere, especially when things get tough. My advice to young people is to stay committed, keep learning, and be patient with yourself.

Growth in this field doesn’t happen overnight, but if you stay the course and remain open to learning, the results will come. Your effort will pay off, and the pride you will feel in building a career with your own hands is unmatched.

How do you see technology and innovation shaping the future of rail and logistics, and how do you want to be part of that future?

We live in a fast-changing world where innovation is constant, and rail is no exception. Technology will continue to improve how we maintain, operate, and manage locomotives. But I believe innovation is also about mindset.

I want to be part of a future that combines smart tools with skilled people who know the craft. By building on strong foundations and embracing continuous improvement, we can take the industry forward in a way that is both progressive and grounded.

What are your dreams and goals for your career over the next few years, and how do you hope to inspire other youth through your journey?

My journey in rail is still at an early stage, and I am eager to keep learning. Right now, I am focused on deepening my technical understanding, especially when it comes to the different locomotives in our fleet and how they operate.

In the long run, my goal is to become a master artisan, someone others can rely on for expertise and mentorship. I hope that by staying committed and passionate, I can inspire other young people, especially young women, to see that there is a place for them in this industry and that it is possible to grow, lead, and succeed.