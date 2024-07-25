Tackling the challenges of safety professionals head on at A-OSH Expo 2025

Occupational safety and health (OSH) professionals in the engineering and manufacturing sectors face a multitude of challenges in an ever-changing workplace landscape. Some of these include technological developments and implementation, budgetary constraints, employee wellbeing, incident reporting, and environmental/sustainability concerns.

“The pressure upon those responsible for ensuring workplace safety and health is immense. By fostering a common culture of safety and prioritising risk management, these safety professionals can help their organisation comply with OSH regulations and standards, increase organisational sustainability, and increase worker satisfaction,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group.

Co-located with Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, A-OSH Expo is a proven facilitator of meaningful conversations between safety professionals and the providers of OSH products and services.

“It’s satisfying for all stakeholders to find resolution to the daily trials and tasks OSH managers and officials encounter. A visit to A-OSH Expo, taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025, helps to equip them with the tools they need to stay updated on current legislation and trends in the OSH sector. Some of the feedback we receive from visitors is that they save lots of valuable time by being able to source all their OSH needs under one roof,” says Anderson.

Interacting with the well-informed exhibitors is fundamental in reviewing and selecting the right solution for each organisation’s OSH needs. But added to this unrivalled networking opportunity, are the benefits they gain from listening to the seminar sessions conducted by knowledgeable speakers at the free-to-attend Saiosh Seminar Theatre and the Working at Height and Safety Seminar Theatre. These popular visitor attractions help visitors to stay updated on industry trends and changes to safety regulations.

The variety of products and services at A-OSH Expo is wide and diverse, aiming to meet all the OSH requirements of anyone involved in specifying and selecting solutions that focus on employee health, safety, and wellbeing. They include:

Auditing



Disaster management



Environmental management



Fall arrest/working at height equipment



First aid/medical supplies and training



Gas detection and monitoring equipment



Hazardous materials storage and handling



Noise control, monitoring equipment and services



Occupational health services (including ergonomics and wellness programmes)



OSH-oriented software



Personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We continue to align A-OSH Expo with recognised and respected industry bodies and associations to help bring awareness of high-quality OSH solutions to the market. These include Saiosh, the Safety First Association, the Fire Protection Association (FPASA), and the Southern African Protective Equipment Marketing Association (SAPEMA),” says Anderson.

There is no other marketing tool quite as powerful as A-OSH Expo in increasing brand awareness and increasing potential customer growth for providers of OSH solutions.

Attendance at A-OSH Expo and the co-located Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo is free.

