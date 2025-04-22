Retail Exhibitions & Events
    Retail Exhibitions & Events

    A-OSH Expo 2025: Workplace safety is more than a checklist

    Workplace safety, while driven by compliance with OHS Act regulations, should be more than just a checklist. Because it directly impacts on employee wellbeing, business continuity, and productivity, it should be considered a critical, non-negotiable part of all stakeholders’ working lives. The management of retail organisations need to play a proactive role in ensuring buy-in from employees by implementing a pre-emptive safety strategy.
    Issued by A-OSH EXPO 2025
    29 Apr 2025
    29 Apr 2025
    “The cost of inadequate or ineffective workplace safety practices is immense, and can include increased workplace injuries, legal and financial implications, decreased employee morale and productivity, and damage to an organisation’s reputation,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions – a division of Montgomery Group.

    Anderson says that finding the right solutions to match a specific workplace environment should be a top priority for organisations serious about OSH compliance. “This starts with risk assessments, which will identify areas of strength and weakness in the organisation’s OSH profile. It also includes appropriate training, and the adoption and implementation of high-quality safety products and technology. A visit to A-OSH Expo 2025 is the best starting point for risk and safety managers, as each of these modalities are covered extensively by the exhibitors.”

    Co-located with Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025, A-OSH Expo is Africa’s largest and most comprehensive one-stop source of OSH solutions. “This means that not only do organisations save a substantial amount of time and effort in finding what they need, but their interactions with the knowledgeable and highly experienced exhibitors means that they are given sterling advice on their OSH requirements,” says Anderson.

    “We continue to align A-OSH Expo with recognised and respected industry bodies and associations to help bring awareness of high-quality OSH solutions to the market. These include Saiosh, the Safety First Association, the Fire Protection Association (FPASA), and the Southern African Protective Equipment Marketing Association (SAPEMA),” says Anderson.

    Anderson points out that the free-to-attend Saiosh Seminar Theatre and the Working at Height and Safety Seminar Theatre are populated with highly informative seminar sessions, guaranteed to provide the latest and most topical information on current trends and OSH regulations. Some examples include: Incident and accident causes and prevention methods; Portable gas detectors, fixed gas detection installations, and advanced laser-based gas detection; and The silent but deadly risk in an electrical environment. “To find out more about companies exhibiting at A-OSH Expo, the seminar sessions, and other important expo information, visit our show website at www.aosh.co.za.”

    See some of the A-OSH Expo 2024 highlights here https://youtu.be/SBIJRHVUxZM?si=3G6BUoPEgPGo-MQq.

    Attendance at A-OSH Expo and the co-located Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo is free. Visit www.aosh.co.za to register.

    Organisations wishing to exhibit at A-OSH Expo 2025 can contact moc.puorgyremogtnom@naadroj.adlez or moc.puorgyremogtnom@nedreehnav.nahoj to book a space, or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

    A-OSH EXPO 2025
    Organisations who are serious about committing to safer and healthier workplace environments will benefit from Africa’s largest collection of OSH products and services at A-OSH EXPO 2025.
