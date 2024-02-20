Hostex 2024: Africa's expo unites leaders and innovators for three days of inspiration

In just three weeks, thousands of decision-makers from the hospitality and food and beverage industry will converge at the Sandton Convention Centre for the highly anticipated expo they've awaited for two years. Hostex – Africa’s premier food, drink, and hospitality expo – returns from 3 to 5 March, connecting buyers with sellers, chefs with innovative tools, and knowledge-seekers with industry leaders.

Adriatic at Hostex BCE at Hostex

With a 38-year legacy of fostering industry connections, Hostex is poised to once again showcase innovation in every aisle. Over 70 exhibitors will present their product ranges and services, finely tuned to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic industry primed for growth. Among them are a variety of first-time exhibitors and leading companies with new product launches promising cutting-edge solutions waiting to be discovered. Among the top brands exhibiting at Hostex 2024 are Adriatic, Core Catering, FoodServ Solutions, BCE, Morrico, Vulcan Catering & Bakery Equipment and Koldserve/Equipment Café.

Core Catering at Hostex GAAP at Hostex

Renowned as a launchpad for new products, Hostex visitors will be greeted by an array of innovations. These and other exhibitors will be launching new products at Hostex 2024:

Adriatic Catering Equipment's 100% Italian products including coffee, pizza, pasta, and gelato, alongside innovative food concepts.



Ambience Hospitality Brands' launch of United Tables by Zwiesel Glas, redefining the laid table as a full-range concept.



Continental China unveiling new ranges.



Enviromall's compostable clear bags manufactured in-house.



Funky Ouma Gourmet Food introducing a new spice range called Sout Afrika.



GAAP Point-of-Sale showcasing all-new cloud-based POS solutions.



Gierre Sogeco Virtus presenting new products and professional ovens.



Hive Energy debuting a new energy drink.



International Food presenting cooking creams, plant-based drinks, barista drinks, creamers, and more.



Kalahari Coffee revealing new products catering to wholesale, retail, and hospitality sectors.



Kili Partners offering Made in Italy products and services.



Lutosa introducing new spicy options – Barbecue Fries and Spicy Fries.



Matomani showcasing nutrition bars using the indigenous superfood mopani worms.



Moutai South Africa launching a Moutai Experience Centre in Sandton.



Sambonet Paderno Industrie S.p.A. presenting the Radici Buffet System.



Sime Darby Oils introducing the new BETTAFRY Cooking oil and Mastercraft Gold Margarine.



So Niche Imports revealing new line additions from Bridor.



Sycro Distribution unveiling vegan ready-made tart shells.



The Fresh Press showcasing new machines.



Thompsons Meats presenting a range of viennas, deli russians, bacon, and cold meats.



Triple Orange introducing new orange oil-based dishwashing liquid.



Unilever Professional unveiling a new cleaning product.



Zafric presenting a range of exquisite wooden menu covers and bill presentation holders.

Importalia at Hostex Vulcan Catering & Bakery Equipment at Hostex

Hostex 2024 promises several highlights:

The Skillery by SA Chefs featuring culinary demonstrations, wine pairings, short competitions, interactive product activations, and a Chefs Village, including the launch of Chefs with Compassion's #67000litres for Mandela Day 2024 campaign.



SCASA Barista Competition where SA’s top baristas vie for the title of National Barista Champion and a chance to represent South Africa internationally.



Industry Hub, a free-to-attend seminar theatre hosting industry leaders sharing insights and opinions.



The Wine Bar, a new wine zone spotlighting top wine producers and products.

Morrico at Hostex

Sponsors such as Unilever Food Solutions, Vulcan Catering & Bakery Equipment, Pple Hospitality, and Kweichow Moutai will enhance the visitor experience with experiential offerings.

Mark your calendars for one, two, or all three days to make the most on this biennial opportunity to reconnect, network, seek inspiration, source solutions, and set the course for success in 2024.

Register online for free, easy access to the expo at www.hostex.co.za. Hostex is a trade-only event from 3 to 5 March at the Sandton Convention Centre. No under 18s or prams are allowed. Tertiary students can apply for access on the final day by contacting hostex@stratpr.co.za through their training providers.

The 2024 expo is segmented into six districts – Equipment Africa, Food & Drink Africa, Tea & Coffee Africa, Contract Furnishings Africa, Technology Africa, and Sustainability Africa.

Follow Hostex on social media for updates and information on the full programme of activities in the Skillery, Industry Hub seminar theatre and Barista Championship: