Transforming Joburg South: Inside the groundbreaking Southern Farms Mega City Project

A bold vision for urban transformation is taking shape in Johannesburg South, as the City officially launches the Southern Farms Mega City Project — a R27bn development poised to redefine the region’s urban and socio-economic landscape.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Friday, 9 May 2025 at the Bushkoppies Site Camp in Region G, marked the beginning of what is set to become one of the largest integrated human settlements in Gauteng.

Spanning over 4,000 hectares, the project will deliver more than 45,000 housing units across seven precincts.

These units are designed to accommodate a diverse range of residents and address Johannesburg’s longstanding housing backlog. In addition to residential infrastructure, the Mega City will feature a network of schools, clinics, libraries, taxi ranks, and roads, ensuring access to essential services for all inhabitants.

The development’s social impact is equally significant. With a construction timeline stretching over a decade, the project is expected to generate thousands of employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth through support for small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs). Local communities will benefit directly through job creation, procurement opportunities, and enterprise development.

Crucially, the City has stressed the importance of community co-operation, encouraging residents to help prevent land invasions and illegal occupations. Officials also emphasised that housing allocations will be managed transparently, with only individuals on the verified housing database eligible for units.

Eco-conscious urban living

Sustainability is a cornerstone of the Southern Farms Mega City blueprint. Originally conceived as the Southern Farms Biodiversity Development Project, the plan integrates environmental stewardship with urban expansion.

Natural features such as wetlands, streams, and farmland will be preserved, with dedicated zones for agriculture and solar-energy production. This eco-sensitive approach seeks to harmonise development with biodiversity conservation.

Community facilities will further enhance quality of life, with plans including seven neighbourhood parks, six multi-purpose sports courts, and two Home Affairs offices. These amenities aim to foster vibrant, inclusive communities and improve overall well-being.

Standing as a flagship example of holistic urban developmen, and by blending infrastructure, sustainability, and economic empowerment, Southern Farms Mega City holds the promise of transforming both land and lives in Joburg South.