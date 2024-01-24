Cannes2024 : Innovation, Glass and Titanium Shortlists released

The Innovation Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change and The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Shortlists for Cannes Lions 2024 have been released.

Cannes Lions 2024 has released its first shortlists

Cannes Lions takes place from 17–21 June 2024. Made up of nine tracks and 30 specialist Awards – the Lions reflect the full range of disciplines you'll find in the global branded communications industry.

The shortlists

The shortlists will be announced:

15 June

Classsic: Audio and Radio



Classic: Outdoor



Classic: Print & Publishing



Craft: Film Craft



Health: Health & Wellness

16 June

Craft: Design Craft



Craft: Digital Craft



Craft: Industry Craft



Engagement: Direct



Engagement: Media



Engagement: PR



Engagement: Social & Influencer



Entertainment: Entertainment



Entertainment: Entertainment Lions for Gaming



Entertainment: Entertainment Lions for Music



Entertainment: Entertainment Lions for Sport



Good: Grand Prix for Good

Health: Lions Health Grand Prix for Good



Health: Pharma

17 June

Engagement: Creative B2B



Engagement: Creative Data



Experience: Brand Experience & Activation

18 June

Classic: Film



Experience: Creative Business Transformation



Experience: Creative Commerce



Experience: Luxury & Lifestyle



Health: Health & Wellness



Strategy: Creative Effectiveness



Strategy: Creative Strategy

19 June

Good: Sustainable Development Goals

