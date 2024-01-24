Industries

    #Cannes2024 : Innovation, Glass and Titanium Shortlists released

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    The Innovation Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change and The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Shortlists for Cannes Lions 2024 have been released.
    Source: © Cannes Lions Cannes Lions the Cannes Lions 2024 has released its first shortlists

    The shortlists can be viewed here.

    Cannes Lions takes place from 17–21 June 2024. Made up of nine tracks and 30 specialist Awards – the Lions reflect the full range of disciplines you'll find in the global branded communications industry.

    The shortlists

    The shortlists will be announced:

    15 June

    • Classsic: Audio and Radio
    • Classic: Outdoor
    • Classic: Print & Publishing
    • Craft: Film Craft
    • Health: Health & Wellness

    Courtney Williams is part of the cohort. Source: LinkedIN.
    Lions announces 2024 scholarship recipients, SA on the list

    30 May 2024

    16 June

  • Craft: Design Craft
  • Craft: Digital Craft
  • Craft: Industry Craft
  • Engagement: Direct
  • Engagement: Media
  • Engagement: PR
  • Engagement: Social & Influencer
  • Entertainment: Entertainment
  • Entertainment: Entertainment Lions for Gaming
  • Entertainment: Entertainment Lions for Music
  • Entertainment: Entertainment Lions for Sport
  • Good: Grand Prix for Good
  • Health: Lions Health Grand Prix for Good
  • Health: Pharma

    • Sbu Sitole is the founder of The Odd Number. Source; LinkedIN.
    #Cannes2024: 11 SA creatives on Cannes Lions' Shortlist Jury

      3 May 2024

    17 June

    • Engagement: Creative B2B
    • Engagement: Creative Data
    • Experience: Brand Experience & Activation

    #Cannes2024: Vodacom&#x2019;s Andisa Ntsubane: Making Africa's voice heard
    #Cannes2024: Vodacom’s Andisa Ntsubane: Making Africa's voice heard

      24 Jan 2024

    18 June

    • Classic: Film
    • Experience: Creative Business Transformation
    • Experience: Creative Commerce
    • Experience: Luxury & Lifestyle
    • Health: Health & Wellness
    • Strategy: Creative Effectiveness
    • Strategy: Creative Strategy

    Unilever's Elizabeth Mokwena is on the jury Source: LinkedIN.
    Big representation from Africa at Cannes Lions 2024

      11 Apr 2024

    19 June

    • Good: Sustainable Development Goals

    Bizcommunity will publish all the shortlists as announced by the Cannes Lions.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Titanium Lions, advertising awards, Cannes Lions, Danette Breitenbach, Innovation Lions
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    #YouthMonth: Rapt's Khangelani Dziba - A youthful energy in the creative space
    #YouthMonth: Rapt's Khangelani Dziba - A youthful energy in the creative space
     16 hours
    Source: UG Standard Metropolitan Republic Uganda at the 2023 Silverback Awards. Pictured centre is Josephine Muvumba, MD
    #AfricaMonth: Josephine Muvumba, MD, Metropolitan Republic Uganda - Bringing Africa closer
     31 May 2024
    Courtney Williams is part of the cohort. Source: LinkedIN.
    Lions announces 2024 scholarship recipients, SA on the list
    30 May 2024
    The Stream of Consciousness
    Updated: D&AD Awards 2024: SA brings home 8 Pencils
    27 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s has released the digital publishing audience data for April 2024
    Media24 digital publishing audience dips in April
     22 May 2024
    Image supplied. The final and full shortlist for the D&AD Awards has been released and the 62nd D&AD Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May in London
    Full D&AD shortlist revealed
    21 May 2024
    The 62nd annual D&AD Awards’ first shortlist has been announced
    D&AD Awards announce first shortlist
    21 May 2024
    Source: © Branding Asia South Africa won five Silver Pencils, one Bronze Pencil and 15 Merits from The One Show 2024
    SA leads The One Show regional tally, with Ogilvy heading up the winners
    17 May 2024
