Trending
Show more
- Canal+ offer for MultiChoice deemed 'fair and reasonable' by independent boardEchha Jain in Bengaluru and Michal Aleksandrowicz
Advertise your job ad
#Cannes2024 : Innovation, Glass and Titanium Shortlists released
The Innovation Lions, Glass: The Lion for Change and The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Shortlists for Cannes Lions 2024 have been released.
Source: © Cannes Lions Cannes Lions the Cannes Lions 2024 has released its first shortlists
The shortlists can be viewed here.
Cannes Lions takes place from 17–21 June 2024. Made up of nine tracks and 30 specialist Awards – the Lions reflect the full range of disciplines you'll find in the global branded communications industry.
The shortlists
The shortlists will be announced:
15 June
- Classsic: Audio and Radio
- Classic: Outdoor
- Classic: Print & Publishing
- Craft: Film Craft
- Health: Health & Wellness
16 June
17 June
- Engagement: Creative B2B
- Engagement: Creative Data
- Experience: Brand Experience & Activation
18 June
- Classic: Film
- Experience: Creative Business Transformation
- Experience: Creative Commerce
- Experience: Luxury & Lifestyle
- Health: Health & Wellness
- Strategy: Creative Effectiveness
- Strategy: Creative Strategy
19 June
- Good: Sustainable Development Goals
Bizcommunity will publish all the shortlists as announced by the Cannes Lions.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram