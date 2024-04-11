Big representation from Africa at Cannes Lions 2024

Cannes Lions has revealed its 2024 jury lineup, featuring several bigwigs from Africa. Notably, Andisa Ntsubane of Vodacom takes the helm as president of the Creative B2B section. This marks the largest representation of jurors from Africa and the Middle East to date.

Unilever's Elizabeth Mokwena is on the jury Source: LinkedIN.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is set to showcase, recognise, and honoor outstanding work from around the globe, taking place from 17 to 21 June 2024. Marian Brannelly, global director of awards, Lions, said: "It's exciting to see representation from four new markets this year – Armenia, Ghana, Pakistan and Panama – as well as the highest-ever representation from the Middle East and Africa. Our Jurors play a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the Lions, and we thank them for everything they bring to the important task ahead."

Here are all the African jury members:

Creative B2B

Andile Ntsubane - Managing executive for brand, marketing and communications for the Vodacom Group.

Audio and Radio

Neo Segola - executive creative director at LePub

Brand experience and activation

Nthabi Motsoeneng - CMO Africa and Middle East, Pernod-Ricard

Creative Data

Ivan Moroke - CEO Kantar Insights Division SA

Creative Effectiveness

Elizabeth Mokwena - Executive marketing director: Home Care Africa, Unilever

Digital Craft

Jacquie Mullany - ECD, FCB - Africa

Creative Business Transformation

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, digital transformation lead in Africa, Microsoft

Direct

Chioma Okenimkye - ECD, Publicis West Africa

Keith Manning - ECD, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Entertainment

Monde Twala - SVP, co-general manager at Paramount Africa and lead BET International

Entertainment Lions for Music

Obi Asika - Director general and CEO at National Council of Arts and Culture, Nigeria

Film

Mary Njoku - Founder and MD of Rok Studios

Film Craft

Zee Ntuli - Director at Darling Films

Glass: The Lion for Change

Koo Govender - CEO, Publicis Groupe

Health and Wellness

Emuron Alemu - CCO, The Quollective

Industry Craft

Thandeka Gillbert - Creative group lead at McCann Joburg

Outdoor

Camilla Clerke - ECD, Ogilvy

Print and Publishing

Steve Babaeko - CEO of X3M IDEAS

Social and Influencer

Adetutu Laditan - Senior product marketing manager, Google

Sustainable Development Goals

Nkiru Olumide - Executive lead: marketing, communications and CSI, Standard Bank

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, added: "We’re delighted to have a balance and breadth of expertise and global representation across our Juries. The Awarding Juries represent the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, and we welcome the unique perspectives they bring. We thank them for their time, dedication and care in setting the global creative benchmark for our industry."

Find all the jurors here.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.