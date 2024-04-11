Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IncubetaIMC ConferenceDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkProvantageHumanzLocation BankLitha CommunicationsBrand InfluenceNewzroom AfrikaDMASATopco MediaIgnition GroupJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account


Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Big representation from Africa at Cannes Lions 2024

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    11 Apr 2024
    11 Apr 2024
    Cannes Lions has revealed its 2024 jury lineup, featuring several bigwigs from Africa. Notably, Andisa Ntsubane of Vodacom takes the helm as president of the Creative B2B section. This marks the largest representation of jurors from Africa and the Middle East to date.
    Unilever's Elizabeth Mokwena is on the jury Source: LinkedIN.
    Unilever's Elizabeth Mokwena is on the jury Source: LinkedIN.

    The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is set to showcase, recognise, and honoor outstanding work from around the globe, taking place from 17 to 21 June 2024.

    Marian Brannelly, global director of awards, Lions, said: "It’s exciting to see representation from four new markets this year – Armenia, Ghana, Pakistan and Panama – as well as the highest-ever representation from the Middle East and Africa. Our Jurors play a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the Lions, and we thank them for everything they bring to the important task ahead."

    Here are all the African jury members:

    Creative B2B

    • Andile Ntsubane - Managing executive for brand, marketing and communications for the Vodacom Group.

    Audio and Radio

    • Neo Segola - executive creative director at LePub

    Brand experience and activation

    • Nthabi Motsoeneng - CMO Africa and Middle East, Pernod-Ricard

    Creative Data

    • Ivan Moroke - CEO Kantar Insights Division SA

    Creative Effectiveness

    • Elizabeth Mokwena - Executive marketing director: Home Care Africa, Unilever

    Digital Craft

    • Jacquie Mullany - ECD, FCB - Africa

    Creative Business Transformation

    • Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, digital transformation lead in Africa, Microsoft

    Direct

    • Chioma Okenimkye - ECD, Publicis West Africa

    • Keith Manning - ECD, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

    #Cannes2024: Vodacom&#x2019;s Andisa Ntsubane: Making Africa's voice heard
    #Cannes2024: Vodacom’s Andisa Ntsubane: Making Africa's voice heard

      24 Jan 2024

    Entertainment

    • Monde Twala - SVP, co-general manager at Paramount Africa and lead BET International

    Entertainment Lions for Music

    • Obi Asika - Director general and CEO at National Council of Arts and Culture, Nigeria

    Film

    • Mary Njoku - Founder and MD of Rok Studios

    Film Craft

    • Zee Ntuli - Director at Darling Films

    Glass: The Lion for Change

    • Koo Govender - CEO, Publicis Groupe

    Health and Wellness

    • Emuron Alemu - CCO, The Quollective

    Industry Craft

    • Thandeka Gillbert - Creative group lead at McCann Joburg

    Outdoor

    • Camilla Clerke - ECD, Ogilvy

    Print and Publishing

    • Steve Babaeko - CEO of X3M IDEAS

    Social and Influencer

    • Adetutu Laditan - Senior product marketing manager, Google

    Sustainable Development Goals

    • Nkiru Olumide - Executive lead: marketing, communications and CSI, Standard Bank

    Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, added: "We’re delighted to have a balance and breadth of expertise and global representation across our Juries. The Awarding Juries represent the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, and we welcome the unique perspectives they bring. We thank them for their time, dedication and care in setting the global creative benchmark for our industry."

    Find all the jurors here.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: awards, creative, Cannes Lions, Koo Govender, Monde Twala, jury, Andisa Ntsubane, work, Neo Segola, Karabo Ledwaba, Obi Asika
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    Francois Viviers is group head of marketing and communications. Source: Supplied.
    Capitec Bank's journey to becoming one of the world's strongest banking brands
     4 Apr 2024
    Marian Scala is the acting NTT SVP of Marketing & Demand Generation. Source: Supplied.
    Dimension Data fully rebrands to NTT Data in MEA region
     3 Apr 2024
    Roderick Laka, creative head of Art at Machine. Source: LinkedIn.
    Nigeria and South Africa represented in NYF Advertising Awards shortlist jury
    3 Apr 2024
    Penny Ntuli will not be returning to the station. Source: Instagram.
    Penny Ntuli leaves Gagasi FM over R2,800 salary
     27 Mar 2024
    Source:
    #MDPMI: Open AI's ChatGPT surprises founders with mass adoption
     26 Mar 2024
    The top three finalists for the 2024 MAA Rising Star of the Year Award. Source: Supplied.
    Meet the finalists for the 2024 MAA Rising Star of the Year Award
    26 Mar 2024
    The third and final Warc Rankings has been released. Source: YouTube.
    Warc Effective 100: The world's most effective campaigns and companies
    25 Mar 2024
    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
     15 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz