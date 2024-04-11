Trending
Show more
- Could AI replace the human element in arbitration?Frank Madikologa
Advertise your job ad
Big representation from Africa at Cannes Lions 2024
Cannes Lions has revealed its 2024 jury lineup, featuring several bigwigs from Africa. Notably, Andisa Ntsubane of Vodacom takes the helm as president of the Creative B2B section. This marks the largest representation of jurors from Africa and the Middle East to date.
Unilever's Elizabeth Mokwena is on the jury Source: LinkedIN.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is set to showcase, recognise, and honoor outstanding work from around the globe, taking place from 17 to 21 June 2024.Marian Brannelly, global director of awards, Lions, said: "It’s exciting to see representation from four new markets this year – Armenia, Ghana, Pakistan and Panama – as well as the highest-ever representation from the Middle East and Africa. Our Jurors play a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the Lions, and we thank them for everything they bring to the important task ahead."
Here are all the African jury members:
Creative B2B
- Andile Ntsubane - Managing executive for brand, marketing and communications for the Vodacom Group.
Audio and Radio
- Neo Segola - executive creative director at LePub
Brand experience and activation
- Nthabi Motsoeneng - CMO Africa and Middle East, Pernod-Ricard
Creative Data
- Ivan Moroke - CEO Kantar Insights Division SA
Creative Effectiveness
- Elizabeth Mokwena - Executive marketing director: Home Care Africa, Unilever
Digital Craft
- Jacquie Mullany - ECD, FCB - Africa
Creative Business Transformation
- Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, digital transformation lead in Africa, Microsoft
Direct
- Chioma Okenimkye - ECD, Publicis West Africa
- Keith Manning - ECD, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
Entertainment
- Monde Twala - SVP, co-general manager at Paramount Africa and lead BET International
Entertainment Lions for Music
- Obi Asika - Director general and CEO at National Council of Arts and Culture, Nigeria
Film
- Mary Njoku - Founder and MD of Rok Studios
Film Craft
- Zee Ntuli - Director at Darling Films
Glass: The Lion for Change
- Koo Govender - CEO, Publicis Groupe
Health and Wellness
- Emuron Alemu - CCO, The Quollective
Industry Craft
- Thandeka Gillbert - Creative group lead at McCann Joburg
Outdoor
- Camilla Clerke - ECD, Ogilvy
Print and Publishing
- Steve Babaeko - CEO of X3M IDEAS
Social and Influencer
- Adetutu Laditan - Senior product marketing manager, Google
Sustainable Development Goals
- Nkiru Olumide - Executive lead: marketing, communications and CSI, Standard Bank
Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, added: "We’re delighted to have a balance and breadth of expertise and global representation across our Juries. The Awarding Juries represent the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, and we welcome the unique perspectives they bring. We thank them for their time, dedication and care in setting the global creative benchmark for our industry."
Find all the jurors here.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram