Jaco Lintvelt appointed as the new managing director of Incubeta Africa

International digital marketing partner, Incubeta, has announced the appointment of Jaco Lintvelt as the new managing director of Incubeta Africa. The appointment bolsters the South African team which serves both local and global brands through its suite of data-driven services.

Jaco Lintvelt

Lintvelt brings extensive industry insight and experience to the Incubeta team. He spent almost three years at Google as a senior sales consultant in financial services, where he cultivated strong relationships with key stakeholders in the Large Customer Sales (LCS) client base. Prior to this, he held roles at Dentsu SSA for six years, serving as the managing director for Dentsu Data Labs Sub Saharan Africa and as managing director of iProspect.

No stranger to Incubeta, Lintvelt also worked at DQ&A (now part of Incubeta) from 2012 to 2014 as head of digital sales.

“It's an honour to re-join Incubeta, a team consistently recognised by the industry for both its innovation and ability to impact its clients’ performance. Incubeta's growth has mirrored my own passion: partnering with clients to ignite their success. Today's market demands a potent blend of strategic brilliance with media and data as well as flawless execution – a balance Incubeta consistently achieves and what I will be working with the team to build on in the coming months and years,” Lintvelt says.

The appointment has received resounding support from the entire Incubeta team with Sally Laycock, CEO of Incubeta EMEA, saying: “We are delighted to have someone of Jaco’s calibre join our team. We have no doubt that his rich industry insight will benefit our African clients and his previous leadership experience perfectly positions him to nurture and grow a vibrant and talented group of industry specialists at our African operations. We are looking forward to working with Jaco as part of our global leadership team.”

Lintvelt says that while his leadership positions at local agencies will be of significant value to him in his new role, he believes his time at Google has also given him an invaluable insight into the industry.

“Immersing myself in customers’ businesses at Google reignited my passion to deeply understand a client’s needs and collaborate with data, tech, and creative teams to deliver tangible results. I'm energised to leverage this experience with the very talented Incubeta team and to explore the amazing potential of AI and data to unlock untapped growth opportunities for clients,” he says.

Lintvelt believes the South Africa's marketing industry still faces the challenge of a siloed landscape, with brand and performance operating in separate worlds.

“Businesses need to understand how these forces work together to build value. Companies that master the synergy between brand storytelling and performance-driven results will outpace the competition. This requires exceptional marketing, a rock-solid media strategy, relevant creative and future-proof data and measurement that delivers clear ROI insights to the C-suite,” he says.

For more information about Incubeta’s work visit: https://www.incubeta.com/

About Incubeta

Incubeta is a marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in digital marketing, Incubeta is a team of over 800 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.

Present in 20 offices worldwide, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localised digital solutions with global expertise. With more than 20 years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser.

As the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform (GMP) sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, personalisation, data activation and advanced digital media.