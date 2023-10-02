JCDecaux South Africa announces new sales director

JCDecaux South Africa, a leading out-of-home media company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Archie Masebe as sales director, effective 4 June 2024. Masebe will report to Lunga Majija, JCDecaux South Africa's managing director. This strategic addition to our leadership team underscores our commitment to meeting commercial business targets while fostering strong relationships with customers and stakeholders.

Archie Masebe

Masebe brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the advertising and communications sectors, with a consistent growth track record. His most recent role was as a strategic advisor to the Minister of Public Service and Administration, where he led cross-functional teams and implanted processes and systems that significantly improved efficiencies and enhanced economic development.

Before his strategic advisory role, Masebe held several management roles with the McCann Group, including managing director, regional business leader and business unit head, where he oversaw multimillion-dollar strategy and communication campaigns for some of the most acclaimed local and global brands. He played a pivotal role in steering the company's ambitious growth strategy by expanding its network presence to 36 markets across the continent, increasing ad spend and improving margins. His tenure at McCann Group further exemplifies his leadership capabilities, driving business growth through strategic account management, a deep-rooted understanding of media, and utilising big data to guide decision marketing.

Prior to his tenure with McCann, Masebe served as senior brand and campaign manager at Cell C, where he was instrumental in the successful launch of high-impact campaigns that significantly boosted brand visibility, customer engagement and market share. At Transnet Ltd, he excelled as executive manager of Group Commercials, leading numerous communication and brand positioning initiatives to support business transformation and commercialisation goals. His journey in the corporate world began in marketing and communication roles for Standard Bank Corporate, Young & Rubicam and Toyota Motor Company.

Masebe is recognised as a natural, charismatic leader who emphasises respect and leverage of human capital. He consistently produces sustainable results by fostering a collaborative and performance work ethic. He is dedicated to providing thought leadership to cross-functional teams of professionals and stakeholders.

In his new role, Masebe will focus on supporting our commercial business needs by enhancing customer relations and stakeholder engagement. His strategic approach will be instrumental in commercialising our data offerings, delivering greater value to our clients.

Lunga Majija, MD for JCDecaux South Africa, said, "We are delighted to welcome Masebe to our leadership team. His invaluable experience navigating complex marketing landscapes across diverse industries positions him to make an immediate impact. The management team look forward to leveraging his expertise in developing high-impact campaigns, negotiating major contracts, and building long-lasting client relationships. We are confident that his strategic insights and proven leadership will be focal in accelerating JCDecaux South Africa’s growth trajectory.”

This strategic appointment underscores our commitment to driving growth in the outdoor advertising industry and reinforces JCDecaux South Africa's commitment to investing in top-calibre talent to accelerate business expansion. We are poised to continue developing our footprint while delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders through our data and technology offerings.