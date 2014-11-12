Industries

    SAMRA Annual Conference 2024 – The winners of the best papers are...

    Issued by SAMRA
    4 Jun 2024
    Nearly 100 researchers from various Southern African market research agencies, along with client teams, gathered to share their knowledge and insights. Many new considerations and suggestions were highlighted, but a prominent theme emerged: how do we continue doing the right thing for the planet, humanity, and the future of our industry?
    The overarching theme was #PlanetPeopleProfit. We reflected on how today's decisions will shape tomorrow. While the world of technology and AI is thrilling, we learned the importance of stepping back to consider their impact on the environment and people’s livelihoods. Over the two days, the conference reminded us that people are at the heart of everything we do.

    Several AI insight sessions demonstrated how technology can save money and expedite studies that previously took weeks or months, however, we also learned the importance of approaching AI with accountability, ensuring a deep understanding and appreciation for people remains at the forefront.

    The presentations were rated by the audience and a panel of judges, and the winners announced were as follows:

    Insights Shared - Gold

    Adhil Patel - MDI
    While much has been said and shown about the power AI, questions persist about its potential to replace human roles in market research. Adhil showcased case studies of how AI can be beneficial while highlighting key skills to nurture for successful AI applications.

    Best First-time Speaker & Insights Shared - Silver

    Maria Petousis – Ask Africa
    The integration of ESG strategies has become imperative for companies striving for sustainability and societal impact. Maria highlighted key considerations in the complex socio-economic realities of the South African market.

    Insights Shared - Bronze

    Jan Wegelin – Mark Data
    We know people are different, so why do we often cluster them based on external demographic identifiers? Jan emphasised the importance of looking beyond demographics and segmenting research participants based on like-mindedness, instead of grouping consumers by superficial traits.

    Telkom User Award

    Simba Chakaingesu, Saberah Gumede and Kunal Panja
    The processing of consumer data has always faced time constraints, making it challenging for enterprises to make agile decisions. Through digital transformation and close client-researcher relationships, this team has empowered various business units across a global enterprise to consistently drive consumer-centric decision-making.

    People's Choice Award

    Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka
    Amaleya highlighted trends in generative AI tools, demonstrating how brands can create unique experiences for thousands of customers. She encouraged enhancing our skills in prompt engineering while maintaining human oversight when leveraging AI to generate content.

    Bright Young Minds

    Brenda Lugwe
    Brenda won the Bright Young Mind category award for her presentation on brand activism. She emphasised that mastering brand activism strategies requires a profound understanding of customers. Companies that fail to grasp this risk losing millions in market share. It’s a stark reminder that brands neglecting research are venturing into a minefield blindfolded.

    The conference was closed with an evening at the Thaba Eco Hotel’s E-bar and live entertainment by the Soweto Opera Quadro.

