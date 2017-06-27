Industries

    Mzansi Magic presents Married At First Sight Mzansi

    Issued by DStv Media Sales
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Eight strangers, one goal - to meet their perfect match for the very first time at the end of the wedding aisle.
    Mzansi Magic presents Married At First Sight Mzansi

    Would you ever put your faith in a team of experts in the hope of being scientifically paired with a partner of your dreams? Not only that, but you only get to meet your ‘perfect match’ for the first time at the wedding altar. Married at First Sight Mzansi, premiering on Mzansi Magic from Sunday 16 June, will be helping eight Mzansi singles do just that!

    Viewers will be treated to this captivating, worldwide social experiment which follows eight courageous participants from diverse backgrounds, ages, and walks of life to saying, “I do,” to someone they have never met. These newlyweds then have six weeks, with the specialists nurturing their budding relationships, to decide whether they're going to stay together or separate.

    Married at First Sight is a franchise show that has been embraced across many countries in the world and has seen some of the singles’ dreams of finding a life match come true,” says Shirley Adonisi, director for local entertainment. “As Mzansi Magic, we are looking forward to having this show on our platform to see if strangers can indeed end up as each other’s ‘forever’.”

    The participants

    • Sebenzile Ngwenya (31) - sales consultant and a personal trainer
    • Thabang Mvuyane (28) - software tester.
    • Thami Nyandeni (35) – in the education sector.
    • Litsoanelo Seturumane aka Dee (31) - in the insurance industry
    • Victor Khutso Mokoena (34) - campaign data analyst.
    • Zithobile Sibaya (32) - educator
    • Khumo Ngobeni (25) – in aviation
    • Boitshepo Mashetla (28) - marketing specialist.

    Can love between two arranged strangers be successful and can the couples stay together or will they part ways and seek a divorce? It’s a wait-and-see game! Find out by tuning in to Mzansi Magic from Sunday 16 June at 6pm and be inspired (or not) by the lengths people can go to, to finally say “I Do”! The series will also be available for streaming on Showmax.

    For commercial opportunities, please contact moc.aidemvtsd@eijtalham.elhabs.

    DStv Media Sales
    An award-winning and globally recognised media buying services company with over 20 years of experience. Reach millions of people on our best local & international entertainment and sports shows and experience the high returns of exposure on our DStv and Gotv channels across Africa.

