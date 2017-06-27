Mzansi Magic presents Married At First Sight Mzansi

Eight strangers, one goal - to meet their perfect match for the very first time at the end of the wedding aisle.

Would you ever put your faith in a team of experts in the hope of being scientifically paired with a partner of your dreams? Not only that, but you only get to meet your ‘perfect match’ for the first time at the wedding altar. Married at First Sight Mzansi, premiering on Mzansi Magic from Sunday 16 June, will be helping eight Mzansi singles do just that!

Viewers will be treated to this captivating, worldwide social experiment which follows eight courageous participants from diverse backgrounds, ages, and walks of life to saying, “I do,” to someone they have never met. These newlyweds then have six weeks, with the specialists nurturing their budding relationships, to decide whether they're going to stay together or separate.

“Married at First Sight is a franchise show that has been embraced across many countries in the world and has seen some of the singles’ dreams of finding a life match come true,” says Shirley Adonisi, director for local entertainment. “As Mzansi Magic, we are looking forward to having this show on our platform to see if strangers can indeed end up as each other’s ‘forever’.”

The participants

Sebenzile Ngwenya (31) - sales consultant and a personal trainer



Thabang Mvuyane (28) - software tester.



Thami Nyandeni (35) – in the education sector.



Litsoanelo Seturumane aka Dee (31) - in the insurance industry



Victor Khutso Mokoena (34) - campaign data analyst.



Zithobile Sibaya (32) - educator



Khumo Ngobeni (25) – in aviation



Boitshepo Mashetla (28) - marketing specialist.

Can love between two arranged strangers be successful and can the couples stay together or will they part ways and seek a divorce? It’s a wait-and-see game! Find out by tuning in to Mzansi Magic from Sunday 16 June at 6pm and be inspired (or not) by the lengths people can go to, to finally say “I Do”! The series will also be available for streaming on Showmax.

