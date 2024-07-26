Lifestyle Film
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Film News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Phase 2 Mzansi Magic’s Sounds of Khelovedu campaign launches

    26 Jul 2024
    26 Jul 2024
    Phase 2 of Mzansi Magic’s Sounds of Khelovedu social media campaign has launched, inviting fans and enthusiasts to celebrate the legacy of Queen Modjadji by creating entertaining lip-syncing videos on TikTok.
    Image supplied. Mzansi Magic invites viewers to Lip Sync the Sounds of Khelovedu
    Image supplied. Mzansi Magic invites viewers to Lip Sync the Sounds of Khelovedu

    Fans stand a chance to win weekly fantastic prizes by participating in the giveaway competition by following and tagging Mzansi Magic on social media to enter. They can also win a Queen Modjadji personalised jacket.

    So far Lucy van Schalkwyk, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, Gogo & Mo, Thato Malebati, Juliet Shai and Keletjo Phoshoko have all joined the Challenge, with some of their followers joining in by learning the beautiful Khelovedu language.

    Iconic scenes

    Participants can use iconic scenes and dialogues from the Mzansi Magic drama series on channel 161.

    The competition allows viewers to be part of an ongoing celebration of Queen Modjadji's rich cultural heritage and the Balobedu community.

    Cultural diversity

    Mzansi Magic's commitment to preserving and promoting cultural diversity and storytelling is highlighted in this drama has kept fans at the edge of their seats.

    The social media competition encourages fans to express their creativity when creating their videos.

    They are encouraged to foster a deeper appreciation for the historical and cultural significance of Queen Modjadji and the Balobedu people, making it a unique blend of entertainment and education.

    For Queen Modjadji updates and more go to Mzansi Magic or join in the conversation by using the hashtag #QueenModjadjiMzansi and #SoundsofKhelovedu on our social media platforms Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

    Catch the Queen Modjadji drama series every Sunday at 8 pm on DStv, Mzansi Magic channel 161. Missed episodes 1 and 2? Find both on DStv Catch up and remember the additional airing on Fridays at 9:30 pm.

    Read more: social media, television, Promotions, Mzansi Magic, culture, activation, TV, TikTok
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Mapi Mhlangu joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief
    Mapi Mhlangu joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief
    1 hour
    Source: © 123rf PwC South Africa’s Voice of the Consumer Survey 2024: South African findings report found six key imperatives to shrink the consumer trust deficit
    6 key imperatives for consumer companies to shrink their consumer trust deficit
    18 Jul 2024
    Source: © SA Rugby The battle over sports broadcasting has heated up as Media responded to Saru's support of the SABC's decision to not broadcast the recent Springboks - Ireland Tests
    DStv - eMedia sports broadcasting rights saga continues as Sports Minister joins the fight
     15 Jul 2024
    Source: © SA Rugby Saru has backed the SABC’s suspension of coverage of Springbok matches
    Sports broadcasting rights challenge ends Springbok matches on SABC
    12 Jul 2024
    #BehindtheIMC: Matthew Bull - &quot;Creativity is progress. Without it, you die&quot;
    #BehindtheIMC: Matthew Bull - "Creativity is progress. Without it, you die"
    11 Jul 2024
    Kantar&#x2019;s Mzansi Consumer Barometer. Part 2
    KantarKantar’s Mzansi Consumer Barometer. Part 2
    11 Jul 2024
    Source: © 123rf Scopen research shows how media fragmentation means creative agencies and media partners need to have closer connections.
    Scopen: Marketers seek close collaboration between creative and media agencies
    10 Jul 2024
    Jekyll & Hide launches on TikTok - Powered by Arora Online
    Arora OnlineJekyll & Hide launches on TikTok - Powered by Arora Online
    10 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz