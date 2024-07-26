Phase 2 Mzansi Magic’s Sounds of Khelovedu campaign launches

Phase 2 of Mzansi Magic’s Sounds of Khelovedu social media campaign has launched, inviting fans and enthusiasts to celebrate the legacy of Queen Modjadji by creating entertaining lip-syncing videos on TikTok.

Image supplied. Mzansi Magic invites viewers to Lip Sync the Sounds of Khelovedu

Fans stand a chance to win weekly fantastic prizes by participating in the giveaway competition by following and tagging Mzansi Magic on social media to enter. They can also win a Queen Modjadji personalised jacket.

So far Lucy van Schalkwyk, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, Gogo & Mo, Thato Malebati, Juliet Shai and Keletjo Phoshoko have all joined the Challenge, with some of their followers joining in by learning the beautiful Khelovedu language.

Iconic scenes

Participants can use iconic scenes and dialogues from the Mzansi Magic drama series on channel 161.

The competition allows viewers to be part of an ongoing celebration of Queen Modjadji's rich cultural heritage and the Balobedu community.

Cultural diversity

Mzansi Magic's commitment to preserving and promoting cultural diversity and storytelling is highlighted in this drama has kept fans at the edge of their seats.

The social media competition encourages fans to express their creativity when creating their videos.

They are encouraged to foster a deeper appreciation for the historical and cultural significance of Queen Modjadji and the Balobedu people, making it a unique blend of entertainment and education.

Catch the Queen Modjadji drama series every Sunday at 8 pm on DStv, Mzansi Magic channel 161. Missed episodes 1 and 2? Find both on DStv Catch up and remember the additional airing on Fridays at 9:30 pm.