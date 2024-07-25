Ticketmaster expands African reach with acquisition of Quicket

Global ticketing platform, Ticketmaster, with the aim of expanding its presence in Africa, has acquired South African ticketing company Quicket

Having launched in the market in 2022, Ticketmaster serves some of South Africa’s leading festivals, sports, music, theatre, and venue clients.

The partnership with Quicket, known for its self-service platform and event organiser tools, will further this success by offering solutions for events of all sizes, from small clubs to large festivals and stadiums.

According to reports, Ticketmaster announced the deal, for an undisclosed sum, on Wednesday, 24 July 2024.

Quicket was launched in 2011 by James Tagg, Mike Kennedy and James Hedley, who were partners in a web development business in Cape Town.

With Quicket’s expanding operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and Botswana, the acquisition will allow more African venues, artists, and promoters to benefit from Quicket’s regional expertise and Ticketmaster’s global reach and service. It will also enable the expansion of digital technologies, like secure encrypted mobile tickets, across the continent.

“Africa is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world who we have the privilege of connecting to the events they love, simply and securely,” said Ticketmaster president, Mark Yovich in a statement.

“Our commitment to delivering top-tier tools for promoters, venues, and artists is unwavering. Partnering with Quicket will supercharge our mission to elevate Africa’s dynamic live events to the global spotlight they truly deserve. Together, we are igniting a new era of unparalleled growth for African entertainment.”

Under the leadership of managing director Tagg, Quicket will continue to operate as a standalone business unit from Cape Town.