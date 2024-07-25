Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Crocs launches new Height collection

    Evan-Lee CourieBy Evan-Lee Courie
    25 Jul 2024
    Since the first Crocs shoe came out in the market in 2002, Crocs has truly elevated its style with the latest range, the Height Collection.
    Image supplied

    Designed to inspire unique style, while maintaining Crocs' renowned comfort, the new range boasts eight stylish platform designs, reimagining the classic Crocs look with a fresh, bold twist.

    The Height Collection forms part of the Crocs Lined range, merging comfort with a warm, toasty liner that ensures your feet stay chic and cozy as the temperature drops. This unique offering extends to the Stomp, Classic Clog, and Classic Platform styles, making it the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.

    Crocs believes that style and comfort go hand in hand, that’s why the new Height collection allows fans to express their individuality without sacrificing comfort. With fully molded Croslite material, Crocs is taking wearability to a whole new level.

    Image supplied

    The collection features a vibrant palette, ranging from soft pastels like Shitake, Plaster, and Quartz to bold shades like Pink Crush, Galaxy, and Acidity.

    This array of colours is enhanced by the Jibbitz charms, offering an extra layer of personalisation, allowing fans to express their individuality without sacrificing comfort.

    Crocs hosted some of Cape Town's top content creators and media personalities to enjoy a look at the full Height Collection.

    The event, held at The Nines in Cape Town, was a vibrant celebration of colour, creativity, and self-expression and fun activities to keep guests entertained.

    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Group Editor: Retail and Lifestyle



