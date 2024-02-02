Industries

    Machine_ named lead creative agency for Unilever’s Handy Andy

    Issued by Machine_
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Creative solutions agency Machine_ has been appointed as Handy Andy’s lead creative agency, effective from 1 May 2024, after an intensive Unilever digital pitch process.
    Machine_ named lead creative agency for Unilever&#x2019;s Handy Andy

    “Handy Andy isn't just a household name – it's a symbol of trust and reliability," explains Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_ Cape Town. "This partnership signifies our commitment to tapping into the cultural zeitgeist of South Africa and offering innovative solutions through creativity that speak to local audiences.”

    “Handy Andy is the number one surface cleaning brand with a strong South African heritage, we believe this partnership with Machine_ will help us reach our ambition in becoming a strong digital brand that builds love with future generations,” says Ammarah Issufo, marketing manager: Surface Cleaning at Unilever.

    At the core of the collaboration lies Machine_'s dedication to understanding and amplifying the essence of Handy Andy through creativity, within the South African digital landscape. By drawing on the brand's rich heritage, Machine_ is tasked with expanding Handy Andy’s digital reach and engagement with existing audiences, while also reaching new, younger audiences.

    "We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Handy Andy," Campbell adds. "Together, we look forward to crafting entertaining campaigns that celebrate this wonderful brand."

    More About Machine_

    Machine_ is a South African creative-solutions agency, where fearless minds, lead to borderless creativity. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.

    Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up-to-date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.

    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.

