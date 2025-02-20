Cell C confirms customer data leak after ransomware claim

The Cell C data compromised during a recent security breach has been unlawfully published online by the ransomware group RansomHouse, the mobile network operator confirmed. Cell C says the disclosure follows an earlier incident involving unauthorised access to unstructured data within parts of its IT infrastructure.

"We deeply regret this development and the concern it may cause among our employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders at large,

"As part of our commitment to safeguarding the interests of our stakeholders and full transparency, Cell C has set up an Information Hub, www.worldofcellc.co.za/information-hub, where stakeholders can access tips on protecting themselves against cybercrime, support and actions to protect against fraudulent activity, as well as frequently asked questions on the cyber incident," Cell C said in a press statement.

Since detecting the incident, Cell C has taken decisive steps to contain the threat, further secure its systems, and mitigate the impact. These include:

Engaging leading international cybersecurity and forensic experts to support containment and response

Notifying and cooperating with the Information Regulator and relevant authorities

Communicating with affected stakeholders to provide findings and guidance

Cell C has engaged its experts to monitor potential misuse of the data and urges all stakeholders to remain vigilant against fraud, phishing, and identity theft.

Resources for fraud prevention—including SAFPS registration and cybersecurity best practices—have been included in all communications and are available on our website.