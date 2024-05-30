Industries

Cannes Lions Content Feature

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

    Lions announces 2024 scholarship recipients, SA on the list

    30 May 2024
    Cannes Lions has revealed the 2024 Lions Scholarship recipients with Courtney Williams, marketing manager at Le Coq Sportif, South Africa on the list.

    Designed to support the next generation of underrepresented talent, the scholarship offers 10 young creatives from around the world a fully-funded place on the Cannes Lions Brand Marketers and Creative Academies. The Academies take place during the Festival, 17-21 June, and each will welcome five Scholarship recipients.

    Courtney Williams is part of the cohort. Source: LinkedIN.

    The 2024 cohort are named as follows:

    Brand Marketers Academy

    • Amy Tsai, Marketing manager, EF Education First, Mainland China
    • Courtney Williams, marketing manager, Le Coq Sportif, South Africa
    • Juliana Oliveira, senior marketing analyst, L’Oréal, Brazil
    • Natasha Rey, customer marketing lead, Callia Flowers, Canada
    • Tina Gagua, brand manager, Moitane, Georgia

    Creative Academy

    • Amanda Giutta, creative/brand manager/planner/social media manager, Freelance, Costa Rica
    • Brittany Benitez, art director, Thinkerbell, Australia
    • Karim Aziz Oghly, senior contentcCreator & film creative, Hill & Knowlton, UAE
    • Malvika Thirani, senior copywriter, Talented Webco Pvt Ltd., India
    • Preethi Balakrishnan, senior art director, The Martin Agency, USA

    Frank Starling, chief DEI officer, Lions, said, “Each year we witness the creativity, connections and support that the Cannes Lions’ bespoke academies offer young talent. In our mission to support those ‘in the making’ and advance equitable access to this unique learning opportunity, we once again welcome young talent to our academies through the LIONS Scholarship. Launched in 2023 as part of our Equity, Representation and Accessibility (ERA) Strategy, we are excited to have these 10 future industry leaders join us at the Festival this June. Congratulations to this year’s Scholarship recipients, and the Brand Marketers and Creative Academy cohorts.”

    Source:
    Unilever crowned 2024 Creative Marketer of the Year by Cannes Lions

    14 May 2024

    The Lions scholarship sits within the ERA Strategy, which aims to foster diverse and inclusive representation of talent within the creative communications industry.

    The full 2024 Brand Marketers Academy cohort have been named as:

    • Aislinn Skuropat, senior brand manager, Procter & Gamble, USA
    • Alaa Madan, marketing & branding officer, The Benefit Company, Bahrain
    • Amy Tsai, marketing manager, EF Education First, Mainland China
    • Ana Rico Granados, assistant manager, Ad Council, USA
    • Andrew Knowles, partner, Shoebridge Knowles Media Group, Australia
    • Benjamin Katz, manager, International Marketing & Innovation, BSE Global, USA
    • Brianna Mills, brand manager, SC Johsnon, USA
    • Carlissa Tapia, manager, Advertising Account Management, Sam’s Club Home Office, USA
    • Chiara del Bello, global brand marketing manager - Product Marketing, Red Bull, Austria
    • Courtney Williams, marketing manager, Le Coq Sportif, South Africa
    • Eliza Burnstein, senior brand manager, SC Johnson, USA
    • Gabriel Araujo, marketing manager, PepsiCo, USA
    • Giovanna Capossela, branding and creative communication manager, Gruppo Mediaset, Italy
    • India Adams, product marketing manager, Google, USA
    • Isabelle Bagge, manager, PwC London, UK
    • Iuliia Smirnova, content growth manager, OKX, Seychelles
    • Javaughn Loftman, senior account manager, TikTok, USA
    • Juliana Oliveira, senior marketing analyst, L’Oréal, Brazil
    • Krisha Sia, creative campaigns specialist, United Nations SDG Action Campaign, Germany
    • Lauren Hong, senior brand strategist, Droga5, USA
    • Lauren Kozar, associate social director, PepsiCo, USA
    • Marianne Green, senior marketing officer (Brand), MSWA, Australia
    • Mariam Imam, marketing associate manager - Snacks, PepsiCo, USA
    • Milan Genovese, campaign manager, Ad Council, USA
    • Mowin Dias, brand strategist, DDB Mudra Group, India
    • Natasha Evans, senior campaign manager, Virgin Media O2, UK
    • Natasha Rey, customer marketing lead, Callia Flowers, Canada
    • Paolo Narag, global brand director, Procter & Gamble - Gillette, USA
    • Temilayo Fadoju, brand manager, Celebrations, Nigeria
    • Tine Gagua, brand manager, Moitane, Georgia
    • Vishal Moriani, account-based marketing lead, PwC Switzerland, Switzerland
    • Yulia Chuzha, brand marketing manager, MacPaw, Ukraine
    • Zuri Godfrey, brand marketing manager, Google, USA

    The full 2024 Creative Academy cohort have been named as:

    • Adam Fathur Qasidhi Braun, creative copywriter, Logitech Europe S.A., Switzerland
    • Amanda Giutta, creative/brand manager/planner/social media manager, Freelance, Costa Rica
    • Andile Ndaba, copywriter, M&C Saatchi Abel, South Africa
    • Brittany Benitez, art director, Thinkerbell, Australia
    • Brooke Cheney, junior copywriter, Mother | Berlin, Germany
    • Cecily Myers, senior art director, McCann Worldgroup, USA
    • Chelsea Sparrow, culture + creative lead on the Global Search & AI Product Marketing Team, Microsoft, USA
    • Cruz Rendon, social media manager, Hoorae, USA
    • Emma Hoang, content + publishing manager (Social Media), Hill & Knowlton, UK
    • Fabia Howard-Smith, service design lead, EY-Seren Limited, UK
    • Gui Moraes, creative director, Circulate, Ireland
    • Harry Roth, senior creative, Bastion, Australia
    • Hitamara Tamizou, motion designer, Media.Monks, Brazil
    • Isaac Zhang, senior designer, MetaDesign China Limited, Mainland China
    • Joshua De Luna, planner, The Right Kind, Mainland China
    • Karim Aziz Oghly, senior content creator & film creative, Hill & Knowlton, UAE
    • Kate Wells, art director, Create Health, UK
    • Madeline Miranda, art director, Virginia Commonwealth University, USA
    • Malvika Thirani, senior copywriter, Talented Webco Pvt Ltd., India
    • Matias Marcossi, creative copywriter, Media.Monks, Brazil
    • Molly Cohen-Scott, creative director, FCB Health NY, USA
    • Nicolò Peretti, global brand marketing manager - Creative Advertising, Red Bull, Austria
    • Oscar Mill, copywriter, FCB Fältman & Malmén AB, Sweden
    • Preethi Balakrishnan, senior art director, The Martin Agency, USA
    • Ruan Sarris, creative directo, DRPG, UK
    • Shiv Persad, service designer, EY-Seren Limited, UK
    • Siobhan Bird, copywriter, Abel, Australia
    • Teyra Anderson, creative producer, Netflix, USA
    • TK Teo, Associate creative director, Bluefocus Communication Group, Singapore
    • Yazmin Magana, digital media experimenter manager, Associate Change, Inc., USA



    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: Cannes Lions, scholarship
    NextOptions

