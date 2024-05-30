Lions announces 2024 scholarship recipients, SA on the list

Cannes Lions has revealed the 2024 Lions Scholarship recipients with Courtney Williams, marketing manager at Le Coq Sportif, South Africa on the list.

Designed to support the next generation of underrepresented talent, the scholarship offers 10 young creatives from around the world a fully-funded place on the Cannes Lions Brand Marketers and Creative Academies. The Academies take place during the Festival, 17-21 June, and each will welcome five Scholarship recipients.

Courtney Williams is part of the cohort. Source: LinkedIN.

The 2024 cohort are named as follows:

Frank Starling, chief DEI officer, Lions, said, “Each year we witness the creativity, connections and support that the Cannes Lions’ bespoke academies offer young talent. In our mission to support those ‘in the making’ and advance equitable access to this unique learning opportunity, we once again welcome young talent to our academies through the LIONS Scholarship. Launched in 2023 as part of our Equity, Representation and Accessibility (ERA) Strategy, we are excited to have these 10 future industry leaders join us at the Festival this June. Congratulations to this year’s Scholarship recipients, and the Brand Marketers and Creative Academy cohorts.”

The Lions scholarship sits within the ERA Strategy, which aims to foster diverse and inclusive representation of talent within the creative communications industry.

The full 2024 Brand Marketers Academy cohort have been named as:

Aislinn Skuropat, senior brand manager, Procter & Gamble, USA

Alaa Madan, marketing & branding officer, The Benefit Company, Bahrain

Amy Tsai, marketing manager, EF Education First, Mainland China

Ana Rico Granados, assistant manager, Ad Council, USA

Andrew Knowles, partner, Shoebridge Knowles Media Group, Australia

Benjamin Katz, manager, International Marketing & Innovation, BSE Global, USA

Brianna Mills, brand manager, SC Johsnon, USA

Carlissa Tapia, manager, Advertising Account Management, Sam’s Club Home Office, USA

Chiara del Bello, global brand marketing manager - Product Marketing, Red Bull, Austria

Courtney Williams, marketing manager, Le Coq Sportif, South Africa

Eliza Burnstein, senior brand manager, SC Johnson, USA

Gabriel Araujo, marketing manager, PepsiCo, USA

Giovanna Capossela, branding and creative communication manager, Gruppo Mediaset, Italy

India Adams, product marketing manager, Google, USA

Isabelle Bagge, manager, PwC London, UK

Iuliia Smirnova, content growth manager, OKX, Seychelles

Javaughn Loftman, senior account manager, TikTok, USA

Juliana Oliveira, senior marketing analyst, L’Oréal, Brazil

Krisha Sia, creative campaigns specialist, United Nations SDG Action Campaign, Germany

Lauren Hong, senior brand strategist, Droga5, USA

Lauren Kozar, associate social director, PepsiCo, USA

Marianne Green, senior marketing officer (Brand), MSWA, Australia

Mariam Imam, marketing associate manager - Snacks, PepsiCo, USA

Milan Genovese, campaign manager, Ad Council, USA

Mowin Dias, brand strategist, DDB Mudra Group, India

Natasha Evans, senior campaign manager, Virgin Media O2, UK

Natasha Rey, customer marketing lead, Callia Flowers, Canada

Paolo Narag, global brand director, Procter & Gamble - Gillette, USA

Temilayo Fadoju, brand manager, Celebrations, Nigeria

Tine Gagua, brand manager, Moitane, Georgia

Vishal Moriani, account-based marketing lead, PwC Switzerland, Switzerland

Yulia Chuzha, brand marketing manager, MacPaw, Ukraine

Zuri Godfrey, brand marketing manager, Google, USA

The full 2024 Creative Academy cohort have been named as:

Adam Fathur Qasidhi Braun, creative copywriter, Logitech Europe S.A., Switzerland

Amanda Giutta, creative/brand manager/planner/social media manager, Freelance, Costa Rica

Andile Ndaba, copywriter, M&C Saatchi Abel, South Africa

Brittany Benitez, art director, Thinkerbell, Australia

Brooke Cheney, junior copywriter, Mother | Berlin, Germany

Cecily Myers, senior art director, McCann Worldgroup, USA

Chelsea Sparrow, culture + creative lead on the Global Search & AI Product Marketing Team, Microsoft, USA

Cruz Rendon, social media manager, Hoorae, USA

Emma Hoang, content + publishing manager (Social Media), Hill & Knowlton, UK

Fabia Howard-Smith, service design lead, EY-Seren Limited, UK

Gui Moraes, creative director, Circulate, Ireland

Harry Roth, senior creative, Bastion, Australia

Hitamara Tamizou, motion designer, Media.Monks, Brazil

Isaac Zhang, senior designer, MetaDesign China Limited, Mainland China

Joshua De Luna, planner, The Right Kind, Mainland China

Karim Aziz Oghly, senior content creator & film creative, Hill & Knowlton, UAE

Kate Wells, art director, Create Health, UK

Madeline Miranda, art director, Virginia Commonwealth University, USA

Malvika Thirani, senior copywriter, Talented Webco Pvt Ltd., India

Matias Marcossi, creative copywriter, Media.Monks, Brazil

Molly Cohen-Scott, creative director, FCB Health NY, USA

Nicolò Peretti, global brand marketing manager - Creative Advertising, Red Bull, Austria

Oscar Mill, copywriter, FCB Fältman & Malmén AB, Sweden

Preethi Balakrishnan, senior art director, The Martin Agency, USA

Ruan Sarris, creative directo, DRPG, UK

Shiv Persad, service designer, EY-Seren Limited, UK

Siobhan Bird, copywriter, Abel, Australia

Teyra Anderson, creative producer, Netflix, USA

TK Teo, Associate creative director, Bluefocus Communication Group, Singapore

Yazmin Magana, digital media experimenter manager, Associate Change, Inc., USA





