Inclusive Lens Awards to recognise diverse narratives in film and series

The Inclusive Lens Awards recognise inclusive film and series content that amplify and celebrate Africa's diverse and historically underrepresented perspectives.

Image supplied. Vida Fantabisher will host the MIP Africa Inclusivity Awards

Pioneered by MIP Africa the Awards will form part of Fame Week Africa happening in the City of Cape Town from 1 to 7 September 2024 and ake place on 3 September 2024. Drag artist and drag culture specialist, Vida Fantabisher, will host the Awards.

Africa's diverse and interesting culture

The power of representation, particularly in film and series, plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions, inspiring change, and fostering a more inclusive society.

The Inclusive Lens Awards are designed to spotlight and reward exceptional efforts in the portrayal and inclusion of diverse narratives and characters, with a special focus on LGBTQ+ representation, disability awareness, and the depiction of a diversity of themes and characters in children's content.

Fame Week Africa's portfolio director, Martin Hiller says, “Submissions for MIP Africa's Inclusive Lens Award should reflect Africa's diverse and interesting culture and unearth stories that have been waiting in the wings.”

Hiller emphasises that this is a critical step to ensure that the industry accurately reflects the range of ever-changing experiences of everyone living within it.

“We are looking for submissions that challenge stereotypes, model equality and inclusivity, represent different perspectives with a fair and balanced lens, and ultimately broaden the perspectives of their audiences.”

Entries and submission dates

Films and series for consideration must have been made between 1 January 2020 and 21 June 2024 and have aired on an accessible linear and/or non-linear platform, had a theatrical release, or screened at a film festival.

The submission deadline is 25 June 2024 and the official selection will be announced at the end of July.

Categories

The Awards celebrate both films and series (scripted and unscripted) that highlight stories from Africa or about its diaspora in the following categories: