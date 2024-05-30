Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OrnicoIMC ConferenceBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTBWAHook, Line & SinkerPrimedia BroadcastingHoward AudioLocation BankAAA School of AdvertisingDuma CollectiveRT7 DigitalNewzroom AfrikaPrimedia OutdoorNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sanef partners with SADAG to help journalists cope with trauma

    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    Events such as the recent devastating building collapse in George see journalists on the front lines for days on end and can lead to symptoms of trauma, a trauma response or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
    Source: © 123rf The Sanef has once again partnered with the SADAG) to help journalists deal with the many traumatic stories they cover.
    Source: © 123rf 123rf The Sanef has once again partnered with the SADAG) to help journalists deal with the many traumatic stories they cover.

    Witnessing scenes of devastation, interviewing rescue workers amidst despair, and detailing tragic losses can deeply impact journalists.

    While their dedication to informing the public is commendable, it is essential to recognise the toll that covering such traumatic events can take on journalists' mental health.

    Partnering with the SADAG

    The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has once again partnered with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) to help journalists deal with the many traumatic stories they cover.

    SADAG and Sanef urge journalists experiencing distress or struggling with the emotional aftermath of covering traumatic events to seek help and support.

    “We call on all journalists dealing with this – or any other deeply traumatic stories – to reach out to SADAG for help and support,” says Katy Katopodis chair of Sanefs’s Journalism Wellness and Safety Committee.

    Katopodis adds, “We also strongly encourage newsroom editors to offer all the necessary support to their teams and introduce regular newsroom debrief sessions.”

    Source: Wikipedia. Police minister, Bheki Cele is overseeing investigations of the George building collapse at the weekend.
    George building collapse: 33 lives claimed, 19 remain trapped

      14 May 2024

    Says Sanef: “We are committed to promoting mental health awareness and providing resources within the media industry. Remember, reaching out for assistance is not a sign of weakness but a courageous step towards healing and resilience. We remain committed to Mental Health awareness and support in the media industry.

    “We understand the importance of equipping journalists with tools to cope with these challenges and prioritise their well-being and provide key resources and support services to help them cope with the impact."

    Read more: journalists, SANEF, South African National Editors’ Forum, mental health, SADAG, South African Depression and Anxiety Group
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Financial wellbeing: Key to better mental health
    23 May 2024
    Source: Supplied. Master of Architecture graduate, Nirdosh Ramjiawan.
    Architect prepares oncology patients for KZN's first holistic healing retreat
    16 May 2024
    Intercare Group launches mental health pledge campaign to break the stigma
    IntercareIntercare Group launches mental health pledge campaign to break the stigma
    30 Apr 2024
    Nicole Capper named Woman in Media 2024 at Woman of Stature Awards
    HumanzNicole Capper named Woman in Media 2024 at Woman of Stature Awards
    29 Apr 2024
    Source:
    Taliban arrests radio journalists for engaging with female callers - CPJ
    26 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied. Holy Rosary pupils with principal Meerholz.
    40-day phone-free challenge a boost for teen mental health
    9 Apr 2024
    South Africa needs to accelerate its focus when it comes to addressing mental health issues
    Bullion PR & CommunicationSouth Africa needs to accelerate its focus when it comes to addressing mental health issues
    3 Apr 2024
    The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo
    Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
     25 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz