Sanef partners with SADAG to help journalists cope with trauma

Events such as the recent devastating building collapse in George see journalists on the front lines for days on end and can lead to symptoms of trauma, a trauma response or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Witnessing scenes of devastation, interviewing rescue workers amidst despair, and detailing tragic losses can deeply impact journalists.

While their dedication to informing the public is commendable, it is essential to recognise the toll that covering such traumatic events can take on journalists' mental health.

Partnering with the SADAG

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has once again partnered with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) to help journalists deal with the many traumatic stories they cover.

SADAG and Sanef urge journalists experiencing distress or struggling with the emotional aftermath of covering traumatic events to seek help and support.

“We call on all journalists dealing with this – or any other deeply traumatic stories – to reach out to SADAG for help and support,” says Katy Katopodis chair of Sanefs’s Journalism Wellness and Safety Committee.

Katopodis adds, “We also strongly encourage newsroom editors to offer all the necessary support to their teams and introduce regular newsroom debrief sessions.”

Says Sanef: “We are committed to promoting mental health awareness and providing resources within the media industry. Remember, reaching out for assistance is not a sign of weakness but a courageous step towards healing and resilience. We remain committed to Mental Health awareness and support in the media industry.

“We understand the importance of equipping journalists with tools to cope with these challenges and prioritise their well-being and provide key resources and support services to help them cope with the impact."