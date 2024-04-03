Industries

    Cannes Lions' diverse shortlisting jury - 11 SA creatives and new markets

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    3 May 2024
    Eleven South African creatives have been selected to shortlist world-class creative work for Cannes Lions in June.
    Sbu Sitole is the founder of The Odd Number. Source; LinkedIN.
    Work from around the world will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity,which runs from 17 to 21 June 2024.

    The South African jurors are:

    Film Lions:

    Sibusiso Sitole, chief creative officer, The Odd Number

    Outdoor Lions:

    Ana Rocha, executive creative director, VML

    Film Craft Lions:

    Shelby Ncube, editor, Strangelove Studios

    Media Lions:

    Dashni Vilakazi, managing director, The MediaShop

    Isla Prentis, managing director: Marketing Intelligence Hub, Nahana Communications Group

    Direct Lions:

    Zumi Njongwe, business executive director, Nestle, ESAR

    PR Lions:

    Danni Pinch, executive creative director, Accenture Song

    Sylvester Chauke, founder and chief architect, DNA Brand Architects

    Social & Influencer Lions:

    TJ Njozela, executive creative director, Grey

    Creative Strategy Lions:

    Carel Scheepers, head of strategy, Havas, Africa,

    Health & Wellness Lions:

    Megan Kozlowski, executive creative director, Better Best Agency, South Africa

    Cannes Lions will partner with the Black Network again. Source: Cannes Lions.
    Cannes Lions and The Black Network launch Black Out 2024

    25 Apr 2024

    The Shortlisting Jury includes representation from markets making their debut appearance, including Algeria, Bulgaria, Cambodia, El Salvador, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Panama, Nicaragua, Slovakia, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

    "We’re delighted to have representation from 12 new markets on the Shortlisting Jury this year, bringing a breadth of perspectives and specialisms to the judging process. It’s essential that we have diverse viewpoints and voices in this crucial stage of judging, and we’re looking forward to seeing the work that will go on to be shortlisted," says Marian Brannelly, global director of awards, Lions.

    CEO of Lions, Simon Cook adds: "Our Shortlisting Jurors play a fundamental role in the Cannes Lions judging process. This talented line-up of industry experts will bring us one step closer to defining the creative benchmark on the global stage this June. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work in curating the work that will go on to be awarded and recognised at the Festival this year."

    Find all the jurors here.

    For more:

    Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity

