Cannes Lions and The Black Network launch Black Out 2024

Building on the triumph of the 2023 Black Out experience at Cannes Lions, Lions and The Black Network have revealed Black Out 2024, a campaign aimed at fostering Black representation and inclusion at the Festival.

Cannes Lions will partner with the Black Network again. Source: Cannes Lions.

Callout

Black Out 2024 is a callout to organisations connected to the marketing and creative industries to ensure the presence of Black talent at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Building on the momentum of previous years, Cephas Williams and The Black Network will once again facilitate the presence of new and outstanding Black people in the creative, marketing, and communications industries at Cannes, France. As part of the longstanding partnership between The Black Network & Cannes Lions, Lions will again provide 50 Festival passes in support of the Black Out mission.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said: “Cannes Lions is committed to actively combatting underrepresentation and we’re delighted to build on our relationship with Cephas and The Black Network for a third year, to make Cannes Lions a more inclusive space. The Black Network's ongoing commitment to showcasing and fostering Black talent within the global creative community has successfully opened doors and provided unparalleled opportunities for the cohort it brings together. We’re grateful to be able to work alongside them and to provide more opportunities and access to the Festival.”

Cephas Williams, founder of The Black Network, added: "We are looking forward to embarking on the third year of this important proposition, a journey that began with a noticeable absence of Black individuals at the Cannes Lions Festival. Since then we've seen an increase in visibility across the beach, however, it's clear that visibility is just the starting point.

It's vital for our presence to embody purpose and direction, ensuring effective alignment within the industry and our peers. This concept is derived from a term I coined at the inception of Black Out, 'Purposeful Proximity.' Each year, we witness the tangible impact of providing a platform for Black talent at Cannes Lions. Our community gains invaluable exposure and connections but also brings fresh perspectives that are vital to the evolution of the creative industry."

Collaboration

The continuation of the Black Out experience in 2024 means that The Black Network will have successfully facilitated access for 114 Black professionals at Cannes Lions, backed by contributions from over 20 industry companies and numerous leaders to date.

The Black Network is open to applications from anyone in the Black community seeking to make their mark in the creative industry. This year's applicants will be selected based on their potential to benefit from the festival experience aligning with their talent and their ability to contribute to the ongoing conversation around the importance of inclusion, creativity, and innovation.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.