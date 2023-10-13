Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopKia South AfricaTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New Ford South Africa sales director appointed

    3 May 2024
    3 May 2024
    Ryan Searle has been appointed the new sales director of Ford South Africa.
    Ryan Searle | image supplied
    Ryan Searle | image supplied

    “With three decades of local and international retail sales, marketing, dealer development and management experience for German automotive brands, Searle will play a crucial role in the growth of the Ford brand in South Africa, and ensuring the success of its expanding range of new-generation products,” says Ford SA.

    “It’s an exciting period for Ford South Africa, and we need a dynamic sales director to lead the company and our dealers into this new era. We are confident that Ryan Searle has the experience and drive to achieve these objectives, and we welcome him to the Ford family,” says Neale Hill, president of Ford Motor Company Africa.

    Searle joins Ford after six years as the head of Volkswagen Passenger Sales where he was responsible for sales and market share performance for its South African dealer network, including sales strategy and demand planning for the various sales channels.

    Prior to this appointment he headed up market entry and local production strategy for one of the Volkswagen Group brands and had responsibility for Volkswagen’s marketing communications, market entry and mobility strategy in Rwanda.

    He has held various other senior positions in the Volkswagen Group in South Africa, including heading up the Audi Sales division from 2002 to 2004 and managing Volkswagen Marketing from 2005 to 2008.

    Thereafter he was appointed as head of Audi South Africa (2008-2014), followed by a three-year stint as the head of Audi Taiwan.

    REVIEW: Is the Ford Puma worth its price tag?
    REVIEW: Is the Ford Puma worth its price tag?

      26 Apr 2024

    Searle also brings his extensive experience and knowledge of the retail sales business within the large Barloworld group to the Ford SA sales director position.

    He started in the industry in 1994 as an Audi sales executive before being promoted to sales manager a year later.

    In 2000, he was appointed dealer principal of Barons VW Wynberg in Cape Town, a position he held for almost two years before relocating to Johannesburg to join Volkswagen Group South Africa as Audi national sales manager.

    NextOptions

    Related

    New Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor models hit South Africa's market
    New Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor models hit South Africa's market
     28 Mar 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: The Boswell family's multi-generational journey with Ford SA
    #OrchidsandOnions: The Boswell family's multi-generational journey with Ford SA
     25 Mar 2024
    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor
    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor
     6 Mar 2024
    Ford SA expands educational literacy initiative with R1.36m annual grant
    Ford SA expands educational literacy initiative with R1.36m annual grant
    28 Feb 2024
    Ford details new Territory lineup that fills Kuga gap
    Ford details new Territory lineup that fills Kuga gap
    18 Jan 2024
    Ford announces R5.2bn local investment for hybrid bakkie production
    Ford announces R5.2bn local investment for hybrid bakkie production
     9 Nov 2023
    Legacy of Ford in Southern Africa: Iconic vehicles over generations
    Legacy of Ford in Southern Africa: Iconic vehicles over generations
     7 Nov 2023
    Ford SA launches new Wildtrak X model
    Ford SA launches new Wildtrak X model
     13 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz