Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopKia South AfricaTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Commercial & Industrial Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Over 100 youth to benefit from Dunlop’s Business in a Box in KZN Premier-backed partnership

    Issued by Sumitomo Dunlop
    2 May 2024
    2 May 2024
    Dunlop Tyres’ entrepreneurship booster programme – Business in a Box (BIBs) – has been selected as a strategic employment initiative by the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Office under the Youth Development Fund. 17 young entrepreneurs, after a rigorous selection process, have benefited from the partnership to own a Dunlop Business in a Box tyre fitment facility. The partnership aims to provide entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth, equip them with the tools and guidance to sustain a business, and contribute to job creation.
    17 young men and women were presented with Dunlop’s Business in a Box tyre fitment containers in a partnership with the KZN Premier’s Office. Pictured at the launch were, from left, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube; BIB recipient Yolanda Mkhize; Hennel Nkonjela, Key Accounts Manager Enterprise Development at Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), and Lubin Ozoux, CEO of SRSA. Picture supplied.
    17 young men and women were presented with Dunlop’s Business in a Box tyre fitment containers in a partnership with the KZN Premier’s Office. Pictured at the launch were, from left, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube; BIB recipient Yolanda Mkhize; Hennel Nkonjela, Key Accounts Manager Enterprise Development at Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), and Lubin Ozoux, CEO of SRSA. Picture supplied.

    With official unemployment rates pegged at 32,1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Memorandum of Understanding between Dunlop Tyres SA, manufactured by Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), and the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Office, led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, boosts employment opportunities and skills and development training in communities with little to no access to professional tyre fitment outlets.

    The first Dunlop Business in a Box was handed over in Mbumbulu, in a celebratory event with KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on 25 April 2024.

    SRSA CEO Lubin Ozoux said: “Our Dunlop Container project was established in 2012 to drive sustainable township entrepreneurship and promote safety on the road. Today, we have a national footprint of over 80 branded Dunlop Container stores with 80 business owners employing around 400 people. In 2024 Dunlop has reached a new milestone in our BIB programme through a partnership with the KZN Premier’s Office, celebrating the 17 young men and women who applied to be part of this initiative. We have full confidence that as young entrepreneurs, they will take the baton forward and grow as businesspeople, and at the same time, enable access to safety-tested, high quality, and locally produced tyres in the market. They are part of the Dunlop network now and have our full commitment and support.”

    SRSA CEO, Lubin Ozoux, extreme right, addresses the 17 young entrepreneurs who are recipients of the Business in a Box tyre fitment containers, sponsored by the KZN Premier’s Office. Picture supplied.
    SRSA CEO, Lubin Ozoux, extreme right, addresses the 17 young entrepreneurs who are recipients of the Business in a Box tyre fitment containers, sponsored by the KZN Premier’s Office. Picture supplied.

    The containers are stocked with tyre fitment equipment to undertake repairs, wheel balancing and rotation, as well as tyre stock to kickstart operations. Each entrepreneur will employ tyre fitment technicians, and more than 100 new and permanent jobs are expected to be created in this process.

    The recipients had been chosen after a lengthy application and reviewing process by both the KZN Premier’s Office, as well as Dunlop.

    Hennel Nkonjela, key accounts manager Enterprise Development at SRSA, said: “After a public call for applications by the KZN Premier’s Office, all submissions were carefully reviewed. Shortlisted applicants had to ensure business plans, and other relevant documentation were in order. Importantly, our teams were looking for candidates who had a willingness to learn and grow in the tyre fitment industry. We look forward to seeing them grow and are committed to supporting them in this journey.” The BIB partnership comes at a time when KZN youth are eager for business opportunities to shine.

    Recipients of the Business in a Box were awarded their certificates of ownership at a celebratory event in Mbumbulu, as part of a KZN Premier’s Office and Dunlop Tyres SA partnership. Picture supplied.
    Recipients of the Business in a Box were awarded their certificates of ownership at a celebratory event in Mbumbulu, as part of a KZN Premier’s Office and Dunlop Tyres SA partnership. Picture supplied.

    KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: “The KZN government is committed to improving the lives of people, especially our youth. This sponsorship of tyre fitment containers by our KZN province is an investment in our youth by creating business opportunities for them. As a province, we are committed to the automotive industry as a whole and the role it plays in increasing job opportunities. This is just the start; we want the young entrepreneurs to grow their sites to add car washing and other services to the site.”

    28-year-old Yolanda Mkhize was the first beneficiary of the Dunlop BIB at her site, Nomakhrestu Trading, in Mbumbulu. With a family background in the taxi industry, she is familiar with the role tyres play in the transportation industry.

    The first recipient of the Business in a Box partnership between Dunlop Tyres SA and the KZN Premier’s Office is 28-year-old Yolanda Mkhize from Mbumbulu. She begins trading with three employees, and is planning to expand her business in the future. Picture supplied.
    The first recipient of the Business in a Box partnership between Dunlop Tyres SA and the KZN Premier’s Office is 28-year-old Yolanda Mkhize from Mbumbulu. She begins trading with three employees, and is planning to expand her business in the future. Picture supplied.

    “I am so excited at this opportunity to run a tyre fitment centre. I am thankful to Dunlop and the KZN Premier’s Office for making this possible for me. It’s going to take hard work, but this is just the start for me, I plan on growing this site so that people can come here and get tyres fitted and enjoy other services. I am employing three people at my site as tyre technicians and hope to grow this number as I grow. I named my container after my late grandmother, and I know she is very proud of what I am achieving as a young woman in the tyre industry,” she said.

    The balance of the BIB containers are in the process of being rolled out at their beneficiary sites across KZN.

    For more information on Dunlop’s Business in a Box solution, visit: https://www.dunloptyres.co.za/business-in-a-box

    Read more: Entrepreneurship, Dunlop, job creation, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, business in a box, unemployment rates
    NextOptions
    Sumitomo Dunlop
    Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.

    Related

    Source: Supplied
    ATM 2024 to explore transformative innovation, entrepreneurship in global travel
    23 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Unveiling ALX Ventures: The catalyst for a 21st century African entrepreneurship revolution!
    12 Apr 2024
    Applications open for GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition
    Applications open for GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition
    12 Apr 2024
    From blogger to PR agency founder: The inspiring journey of Siki Msuseni
    From blogger to PR agency founder: The inspiring journey of Siki Msuseni
     12 Mar 2024
    The future of South Africa lies in fostering youth entrepreneurship
    The future of South Africa lies in fostering youth entrepreneurship
     23 Feb 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: Corona's stellar CSI project puts other brands to shame
    #OrchidsandOnions: Corona's stellar CSI project puts other brands to shame
     13 Feb 2024
    How to make your fuel go further with regular tyre inspections
    Sumitomo DunlopHow to make your fuel go further with regular tyre inspections
    Source:
    The need for forward-thinking ESD strategies in South Africa's rural communities
     2 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz