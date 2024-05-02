Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopKia South AfricaTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events & Shows News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Highlights from the 2024 Beijing Auto Show

    2 May 2024
    2 May 2024
    The 2024 Beijing Auto Show is going against the grain.
    Highlights from the 2024 Beijing Auto Show

    Time and time again we have read that the traditional, in-person, motor show is dead, but no one told the Chinese that.

    The show was absolutely buzzing with people. The media day alone was busier than any we’ve experienced at any mainstream European showcase.

    The 2024 Beijing Auto Show had all the major OEMs in attendance. This is in stark contrast to those very firms that have chosen not to display at the former large exhibitions, such as the Geneva Show.

    But that should not really be a surprise as the Chinese domestic, new-vehicle market was worth about 25 million units in 2023.

    The Chinese domestic market sells the same number of new vehicles in a week that South Africa does in a year… just to put things into perspective.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz