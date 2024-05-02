Highlights from the 2024 Beijing Auto Show

The 2024 Beijing Auto Show is going against the grain.

Time and time again we have read that the traditional, in-person, motor show is dead, but no one told the Chinese that.

The show was absolutely buzzing with people. The media day alone was busier than any we’ve experienced at any mainstream European showcase.

The 2024 Beijing Auto Show had all the major OEMs in attendance. This is in stark contrast to those very firms that have chosen not to display at the former large exhibitions, such as the Geneva Show.

But that should not really be a surprise as the Chinese domestic, new-vehicle market was worth about 25 million units in 2023.

The Chinese domestic market sells the same number of new vehicles in a week that South Africa does in a year… just to put things into perspective.

