Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Kia South AfricaTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

Lauren Bernardo tell us why the party systems should be dissolved in South Africa...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Fuel prices: Motorists to pay more for petrol in May

    30 Apr 2024
    30 Apr 2024
    Changes in fuel prices are set to take place this Wednesday, 1 May.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Motorists can expect an increase in the retail price of petrol and a decrease in the wholesale price of diesel, according to data from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

    The retail price of petrol will go up by 37c, making it R25.49 a litre in Gauteng and R24.70 a litre on the coast.

    Diesel on the other hand will see a 30c per litre decrease in wholesale price, making it R22.15 a litre in Gauteng and R21.36 on the coast.

    The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 19c per litre.

    The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.

    The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 27 March 2024 to 25 April 2024 was 18.9036 compared to 18.8689 during the previous period.

    This led to a higher contribution to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 2.59c a litre, 2.51c a litre, and 2.48c a litre, respectively.

    Read more: fuel prices, petrol prices
    NextOptions

    Related

    Good news for motorists as fuel prices expected to decrease in January 2024
    Good news for motorists as fuel prices expected to decrease in January 2024
    18 Dec 2023
    Image source: scyther5 –
    Morocco's competition regulator fines fuel companies $180m
     24 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa's path to inflation stabilisation uncertain- cenbank
    20 Oct 2023
    Relief at the pumps this November?
    Relief at the pumps this November?
    18 Oct 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Oil jumps 2% as Middle East tension deepens
     18 Oct 2023
    Fuel prices to drop for June 2023
    Fuel prices to drop for June 2023
    6 Jun 2023
    Petrol price to increase for December 2022 while diesel to decrease sharply
    Petrol price to increase for December 2022 while diesel to decrease sharply
    1 Dec 2022
    Source: REUTERS
    It's time to turn the tide on SA's youth unemployment crisis
     1 Jul 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz