    August brings fuel price relief for South African motorists

    5 Aug 2024
    5 Aug 2024
    The Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources has announced decreases for all grades of fuel for the month of August.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The price decreases expected to kick in on Wednesday are as follows:

    • Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): 15c decrease
    • Petrol 95 (ULP and LRP): 15c decrease
    • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 28c decrease
    • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 17c decrease
    • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 22c decrease
    • Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: 29c decrease
    • Maximum LP Gas Retail Price: 14 cents per kg decrease

    This means that a litre of 95 petrol, which currently costs R23.26 in Gauteng, will now cost 23.11c a litre as of Wednesday, 6 August.

    In a statement on Monday, 5 August, the department explained the international and local factors leading to the price adjustments for this month.

    “The average Brent Crude oil price increased from $82.24 to $83.55 per barrel, during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the decline in US inventories, reduced production from Canada due to the wildfires, tensions in the Middle East as well as continued production cuts by OPEC [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries].

    “The average international product prices for petrol increased slightly on average as the summer seasonal demand in the Northern Hemisphere improved, while diesel and illuminating paraffin prices decreased on average during the period under review.

    “The rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from R18.44 to R18.23 per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of all products by about R14 per litre,” the department said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
