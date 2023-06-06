August brings fuel price relief for South African motorists

The Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources has announced decreases for all grades of fuel for the month of August.

The price decreases expected to kick in on Wednesday are as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): 15c decrease

Petrol 95 (ULP and LRP): 15c decrease

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 28c decrease

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 17c decrease

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 22c decrease

Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: 29c decrease

Maximum LP Gas Retail Price: 14 cents per kg decrease

This means that a litre of 95 petrol, which currently costs R23.26 in Gauteng, will now cost 23.11c a litre as of Wednesday, 6 August.

In a statement on Monday, 5 August, the department explained the international and local factors leading to the price adjustments for this month.

“The average Brent Crude oil price increased from $82.24 to $83.55 per barrel, during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the decline in US inventories, reduced production from Canada due to the wildfires, tensions in the Middle East as well as continued production cuts by OPEC [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries].

“The average international product prices for petrol increased slightly on average as the summer seasonal demand in the Northern Hemisphere improved, while diesel and illuminating paraffin prices decreased on average during the period under review.

“The rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from R18.44 to R18.23 per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of all products by about R14 per litre,” the department said.