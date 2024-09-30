Automotive Fuel & Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopStellenbosch UniversityUniversity of PretoriaBizcommunity.comInvibes AdvertisingKia South AfricaAutoTraderEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

News Automotive Fuel & Energy

Big decrease in petrol, diesel prices starting October

30 Sep 2024
30 Sep 2024
There will be further relief at the pumps starting from Wednesday, 2 October, when the prices of all grades of petrol and diesel are set to decrease.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The fuel price adjustments were announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources on Monday, 30 September.

The price adjustments for fuel, paraffin and gas are as follows:

  • Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): R1,06c decrease.
  • Petrol 95 (ULP and LRP): R1,14c decrease.
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): R1,14c decrease.
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): R1,12c decrease.
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): R1,11c decrease.
  • Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: R1,48c decrease.
  • Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 23c increase.

A litre of 95 petrol, which currently costs R22,19c in Gauteng, will now cost R21,05 a litre as of Wednesday.

On the coast, a litre of 95 petrol, which costs R21,40c in September, will now cost R20,26 a litre in October.

The department explained the international and local factors leading to the price adjustments for October.

“The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 78.54 US dollars (USD) to 72.82 USD per barrel, during the period under review. The main contributing factor is the increased production from major oil-producing countries, despite lower demand concerns.

“The average international petroleum product prices decreased on average, in line with the lower oil prices, during the period under review. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by 91.74 c/l and 85.04 c/l, diesel by 91.37 c/l and 88.72 c/l and illuminating paraffin by 87.64 c/l, respectively.

“The rand appreciated on average, against the US dollar (from 18.05 to 17.68 rand per USD) during the period under review. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of all products by over 21c litre,” the department said.

Share this article
NextOptions

Source: SAnews.gov.za

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz