Dunlop unveils the SP Touring R1 L

Dunlop Tyres SA launched its latest tyre innovation, the Dunlop SP Touring R1 L tyres into the local and African passenger tyre market. This new-generation tyre for 15-inch tyres and below, is specially manufactured in South Africa to meet the unique demands of local road conditions.

The SP Touring R1 L tyres boast a deep tread depth and wide tread width, providing longer tyre life and better mileage. Its advanced design features narrow sipes on the tread enabling it to perform well under wet conditions, and wide straight and lateral grooves to resist hydroplaning. The new circular profile design ensures uniform bending under load, delivering improved handling stability.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres South Africa said this latest tyre product emphasised Dunlop's commitment to pioneering local tyre development and manufacturing: "Tyres play a critical role in our daily lives. Whether we are students with that prized first car, or simply getting our families to where they need to be, we are always going the extra mile. We rarely think about tyres until they prevent us from doing what we need to do, but the reality is that your car doesn’t just take you from here to there; it’s a part of your daily life. The SP Touring R 1 L tyres are locally made for the driver who always goes the extra mile and designed to provide peace of mind while drivers navigate life and South African roads.”

Driving with tyres that are in a poor and worn condition can lead them to busts, increased susceptibility to punctures, tyre bulges, uneven tyre wear, cracked rims, damaged tyre walls and blowouts. Additionally, choosing inferior poor-quality imported tyres without safety testing information can be unsafe.

To provide drivers with peace of mind, Dunlop offers free cover on selected tyres through Dunlop Sure. The features include Passenger Tyre Insurance which is free or 12 months, Truck Tyre Insurance which is free for 18 months, Mileage Warranty up to 100,000km and product life warranty for a period of eight years.

The SP Touring R1 L tyres are a testament to Dunlop's understanding of local drivers' needs, both on and off the road, by crafting these tyres with precision and care to meet the highest standards to help drivers and their loved ones go the extra mile every day.



