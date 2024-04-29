Volkswagen to introduce a new automotive brand

Volkswagen has announced it will be launching a new electric vehicle sub-brand called ID.UX in the Chinese car market that will appeal to younger customers in the region.

The Volkswagen ID. Code concept car | Source: Volkswagen newsroom

The announcement is alongside the unveiling of the Volkswagen ID. Code concept car at the ongoing Auto China 24 trade fair in Beijing, which ties in with the manufacturer's new strategy for the biggest car market in the world.

Five EVs from the new ID.UX sub-brand will be launched in China by 2027. The first ID.UX model is the ID.Unyx, which is scheduled to make its market debut in 2024.

The ID.Unyx will be manufactured by Volkswagen Anhui, Volkswagen's joint venture partnership with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group. Volkswagen will build the Unyx at the same plant as the Tavascan, according to a Carscoops report.

"ID.UX combines proven VW virtues with lifestyle-oriented design DNA. Brand-specific features include a progressive exterior design along with a driver-centric interior featuring an entirely new display and operating concept (HMI) for young customers

"The new progressive ID.UX sub-brand also plays a key role in terms of Volkswagen’s profile in the Chinese market. With all-electric, lifestyle-oriented models, this sub-brand is designed to appeal to younger customers in particular," Volkswagen said in a blog post.

ID. Code concept car

ID. Code concept car is part of the German manufacturer's 'in China, for China' strategy. "The concept car’s aesthetics are completely new and give a preview of a large electric SUV. The ID. Code is designed for Level 4 fully autonomous driving," Volkswagen said.

"The sharpened strategy in China has three pillars: a comprehensive product portfolio accelerating the electrification of the brand’s models, a brand and design language developed specifically for the Chinese market, and local technical development with strong partners in China to accelerate the pace of innovation.

"The ID. Code gives a first preview of the future of VW in China: with a new design, a new technology standard and a holistic brand experience – specifically oriented to the needs and wishes of our Chinese customers.

"We are ushering in a new era of mobility in China, together with our Chinese partners," said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand.